MANKATO — Minnesota State men's hockey players, Dryden McKay, Julian Napravnik, Nathan Smith and Jake Livingstone were picked to the All-CCHA first team, the league announced Tuesday.
McKay, a two-time All-American, was the conference's Goaltender of the Week seven times this season, as well as the league's Goaltender of the Month in October, November, December and February. He currently sits at 34-4 on the season with a .931 save percentage and a 1.28 goals against average. In 135 career games, he's 109-19-4 with a 1.46 GAA, and .932 save percentage. Earlier this season, McKay became the men's Division I all-time shoutouts leader and currently sits at 33 in that category.
It's been a breakout season for Smith, who played for Team USA at the 2022 Beijing Olympics last month. Smith is tied for second in Division I with 48 points (18-30—48). In 96 career games, the junior ranks 18th on MSU's all-time scoring list with 100 points (36-64—100).
Napravnik, the WCHA's Offensive Player of the Year last season, is tied with Smith for second in the nation in points (18-30—48) in 35 games played. He ranks ninth on MSU's all-time scoring list with 122 points (45-77—122).
Livingstone, a sophomore, ranks 11th in the nation among defensemen in scoring (9-20—29), but leads CCHA defensemen in points. He was the league's Defenseman of the Month in November and December and has played in all 39 games for MSU this season.
The CCHA will announce its Rookie of the Year, Forward of the Year, Defenseman of the Year and Goaltender of the Year winners Wednesday, before announcing its Player of the Year and Coach of the Year on Thursday.
The Mavericks (34-5) will host Bemidji State in the CCHA championship game at 6:07 p.m. Saturday at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.