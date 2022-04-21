It’s been a whirlwind for Nathan Smith since the Minnesota State men’s hockey team lost in the national championship game April 9.
After returning to Mankato in the wee hours of the morning the following day, Smith didn’t get much sleep. He had to pack his things, as he knew he’d be signing an entry-level NHL contract with the Arizona Coyotes that same day, before flying to Arizona later that night.
The Coyotes had a home game the following Tuesday, an ideal date for Smith to make his NHL debut.
“It has been a lot. Everything happened pretty fast,” Smith said. “It was a tough loss.”
It was easier with his MSU teammates around for support.
Smith was going to sign his contract at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center before he got on his flight to Arizona that day, and he had no idea what the mood would be just hours after the devastating loss.
His teammates ended up being there to see their buddy realize his dream.
“As soon as I texted in the group chat, there was no hesitation,” Smith said. “It was just like ‘yeah, we’ll be there. What time?’
“It means a lot for them to be there. We went to war with each other, some of them for three years, some for two and some for one. Those guys are my best friends.”
Smith made his NHL debut that following Tuesday, April 12, getting 20 shifts and 14:02 of ice time in a 6-2 loss to the New Jersey Devils.
Unlike many players who debut, Smith had a pretty good idea about exactly which day his would be, which gave his family time to get from Boston to Arizona to see it.
Family in the stands hasn’t been an option for other recent MSU players’ NHL debuts, as COVID-19 restrictions made it very difficult.
“They were excited just as much as I was,” Smith said. “It made it even more special that they were there to see it.”
Smith has now played five career NHL games, and recorded his first career point Monday night. After former Minnesota Gopher Phil Kessel sprung Smith to create an odd-man rush, Smith delivered a pretty drop pass to Nick Ritchie, who ripped home a slap shot.
He scored his first career goal Wednesday night against Chicago, banging home a rebound off a Kessel shot.
He had an opportunity to be doing all of this a year ago at this time.
The Winnipeg Jets, who traded Smith’s rights to Arizona last month, wanted to sign him, but he opted to return to MSU for his junior season, a decision that worked out well.
Smith finished the college season second in Division I with 50 points and was a first-team All-American.
He also got to play on some unique stages and work on the areas of his game he felt were lacking.
“Thinking back, I could’ve signed after last year, (but) I wouldn’t have gotten the opportunity to play in the Olympics and experience that and play against those high-quality players,” Smith said. “Being an older guy on the team has helped me develop some leadership qualities and improve my defensive game as well.”
Many of those same former teammates who saw him sign will have a chance to see Smith on the big stage next week.
Arizona will play the Minnesota Wild on Monday at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
After looking at the schedule, Smith went right back to the very same group chat to see if there would be interest in attending.
Same result.
“All of them were like ‘oh yeah,’ no hesitation again,” Smith said with a laugh. “We plan on having a pretty decent-sized group there.”
