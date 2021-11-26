The Winnipeg Jets wanted to sign Nathan Smith last April.
After last season’s performance in the NCAA Tournament, it’s easy to see why. Smith played his best when the games meant the most, scoring four goals in three tournament games, including two tallies against St. Cloud State in the Frozen Four.
Smith weighed his choices but decided another season at Minnesota State would be best for his development.
“I just thought coming back would be my best option,” Smith said. “I wanted to improve my game a little bit five-on-five — start to produce more there. ...
“I just wanted to take on more of a leadership role being an upperclassman. I thought that would be good for me to do here at MSU.”
His junior season is still young, but on and off the stat sheet, his dominance has been undeniable.
Smith currently leads Division I with 22 points and is looking the part of a strong Hobey Baker Award candidate.
“Night in and night out, when we’re playing a game, you know the other team’s scheming to be aware of where he’s at on the rink and trying (to) take him away,” MSU coach Mike Hastings said. “I think he’s handling that type of attention very well and still continuing to be productive.”
When it comes to Smith’s offensive game, Hastings and the MSU coaching staff always have one major point of emphasis.
Shoot the puck.
Then shoot it again. And again.
Smith, who didn’t begin playing ice hockey until age 11, first learned the game playing roller hockey in Florida. During those years, his coach, Ralph Sowder, father of MSU winger Lucas Sowder, worked tirelessly with Smith to make him the amazing passer he is today.
“We were one of the better passing teams in the country in roller hockey growing up,” Smith said with a laugh. “I think that was just engraved into our heads. It’s kind of hard to break that.”
However, as his shot has caught up to his ability to “pass like a pro,” Hastings has emphasized the importance of looking to score.
Smith has taken a major step in that department this season.
In 28 games last season, Smith scored nine times on 62 shots on goal.
He’s already scored nine times through 14 games this season and is already up to 40 shots.
“We still remind (him),” Hastings said with a laugh. “When he’s looking for his shot or he’s trying to create his shot through deception, through his skating, everything else opens up for him.
“He works on it a lot, he’s got a great release, it’s a heavy shot. I think you’re starting to see him be rewarded for looking for that.”
Hastings has also seen development in the defensive end, where he feels Smith has become more responsible. He noted that Smith has been asking about the defensive side of his game a lot in meetings, and that he’s taken a big step in the way he handles adversity.
Developing in all these areas was a big reason Smith returned, but it was about more than just his personal goals.
Smith wanted to help his program take the next step after coming so close to the ultimate goal last season.
“I’m super happy with my decision to come back ... I want another run at the national championship,” he said. “I think that kind of lit a fire under everyone’s butt. The guys are shooting for that again.”
Five things to know
The No. 1 Mavericks (11-3, 7-1 in CCHA) play a CCHA series at Lake Superior State (7-8-1, 3-5) on Friday (6:07 p.m.) and Saturday (5:07 p.m.). Both games can be heard on KTOE AM-1420.
Here are five things to know about the matchup.
1. Hirose still out: MSU defenseman Akito Hirose missed last weekend’s series against St. Thomas with an injury, and Hastings said he won’t be in the lineup this weekend against the Lakers.
“Right now, he’s day-to-day, but he won’t be making the trip with us,” Hastings said. “I do feel he’s going in a really good direction.”
2. Livingstone stepping up: Jake Livingstone has been a consistent contributor on the MSU blue line all season and continued to step up last weekend with Hirose out. He posted five points in the series against the Tommies and was named the CCHA’s Defenseman of the Week. Livingstone ranks third among defensemen in Division I with 15 points.
“His offensive game — his comfort level there has really followed him throughout his time in junior hockey,” Hastings said. “His focus recently has been a little bit more on his defensive game and being a guy that gets called in all situations.”
3. The State of MSU: The Mavericks delivered two strong performances against the Tommies, winning 9-0 and 5-0. Dryden McKay got two shutouts in the series, earning his third CCHA Goaltender of the Week award this season. Since a 2-1 loss at Ferris State, the Mavericks have won five straight games. They’ve outscored their opponents 34-6 during that streak.
4. Scouting the Lakers: Lake Superior State is led by junior Louis Boudon, who is tied for third in Division I with 20 points. Boudon finished third on the Lakers in points last season and is the only returner from the team’s top five in that category. Lake State enters the weekend on a five-game losing streak that includes sweeps against Bemidji State and Bowling Green.
5. Women have week off: The Minnesota State women’s hockey team (5-9, 1-9 in WCHA) will hope to get healthier during a bye week after being swept by No. 2 Ohio State last weekend. All three of MSU’s regular goalies were unavailable against the Buckeyes due to injury, which pressed Avery Stilwell, a member of the MSU tennis team who played goalie in high school, into emergency duty.
