MANKATO — Minnesota State's Nathan Smith has been named to the U.S. Olympic Men’s Ice Hockey Team and will compete at Beijing, China, next month, USA Hockey announced Thursday.
Smith will join MSU coach Mike Hastings, who will work as an assistant coach on Team USA's staff.
Smith, a junior, leads Division I with 33 points (13-20—33) in 22 games. He was the CCHA's preseason Player of the Year this season, and was a second team All-WCHA pick in 2020-21.
In his career, Smith has 85 points in 85 games (31-54—85), which is good for 29th on MSU's career scoring list. He was a third-round draft pick of the Winnipeg Jets in 2018.
The Beijing Games go from Feb. 4-20, with the men’s hockey competition slated to take place between Feb. 9-20.
Team USA is scheduled to play preliminary-round games Feb. 10, 12 and 13.
This story will be updated later.
Follow Kevin Dudley on Twitter @Dudley7Kevin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.