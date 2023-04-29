Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Minnesota and Wisconsin... Minnesota River near Jordan affecting Scott, Carver and Sibley Counties. Mississippi River at Red Wing affecting Pierce and Goodhue Counties. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota and Wisconsin... South Fork Crow River at Delano affecting Hennepin and Wright Counties. South Fork Crow River below Mayer affecting Carver County. Mississippi River at Hwy 610 in Brooklyn Park affecting Anoka and Hennepin Counties. St Croix River at Stillwater affecting Washington, Pierce and St. Croix Counties. Minnesota River at Savage affecting Hennepin, Scott, Carver and Dakota Counties. Minnesota River at New Ulm affecting Brown, Blue Earth and Nicollet Counties. Minnesota River at Granite Falls HWY 212 affecting Yellow Medicine, Renville and Chippewa Counties. Minnesota River at Montevideo affecting Yellow Medicine, Lac qui Parle and Chippewa Counties. Minnesota River at Morton affecting Redwood and Renville Counties. Crow River at Rockford affecting Hennepin and Wright Counties. Mississippi River at Red Wing L/D 3 affecting Pierce, Goodhue and Dakota Counties. Mississippi River at St. Paul affecting Washington, Ramsey and Dakota Counties. Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 (COE) affecting Washington, Pierce, Goodhue and Dakota Counties. .Rivers have crested and are falling. The light precipitation expected this weekend should have little or no impact on area rivers. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Minnesota River at New Ulm. * WHEN...Until Monday evening. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 745 AM CDT Saturday, the stage was 801.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 745 AM CDT Saturday was 801.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Monday morning and continue falling to 798.2 feet Saturday morning. - Flood stage is 800.0 feet. &&