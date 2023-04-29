MANKATO — Junior right-hander McKayla Armbruster tossed a seven-hit shutout and freshman right fielder Ava Smithson delivered a walk-off RBI single as the Minnesota State softball team got past Minot State 1-0 Saturday in Game 1 of a Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference doubleheader at the Maverick Sports Dome.
Minot State (28-20, 15-11 in Northern Sun) bounced back to blank the Mavericks 5-0 in Game 2 for the split.
Regan Floyd scattered eight hits in picking up the mound victory for the Beavers. Floyd struck out 10 and walked one in stranding nine runners. Brooklyn Morrison ripped two hits and drove in two runs for the winners.
Three Mavericks — Ellie Tallman, Madi Newman and Marina Carter — collected two hits each.
After the Beavers left the bases loaded in the top of the first of the opening game, Ambruster retired 10 of the next 11 hitters.
However, consecutive singles up the middle gave Minot State a one-out threat in the sixth. Ambruster, who struck out nine and walked none, recorded an out on a bunt before notching an inning-ending strikeout. In the seventh, Ambruster worked around a lead-off single to set up Smithson's heroics.
"We knew Minot was going to come out and be scrappy so the biggest thing was keeping them off balance," Ambruster said. "If we ran into situations with runners on base we knew we could get out of it. My defense made some big plays to help.
"We have only two seniors so this was kind of their last hurrah, and it was important to come out win one for them."
Minnesota State (29-17, 18-10) couldn't take advantage of three walks in the first frame and then left two more on an inning later when Emma Dennison walked and junior shortstop Sydney Nelson laced the first of her three singles.
The Mavericks' frustrations continued off Kierra Fournier when a double-play ball and four solid plays by shortstop Leo Watson kept things scoreless.
"We were putting balls in play and having good at-bats, and they were doing the same," Nelson said. "It was kind of a pitchers' battle until we were able to put the ball where they weren't at the end. I've hit some hard shots the past few games so I was trying to stay in my zone and not do too much.
"We didn't want their battery and defense control our tempo in our last at-bat. We wanted to keep our energy up and stick with our plan. We knew she was going to give us something and we had to execute on that. ... It was nice to see our seniors go out on a good note at home."
Nelson's bullet up the middle got things going in the final inning. After Carter's sacrifice bunt moved her up, Tallman blasted an infield single off Fournier and Smithson followed with a bouncer into center field.
"I was in the zone," Smithson said. "I wanted to see the ball and get this done for our seniors and our team. It was back and forth all game and it came down to the last minute so we needed to get it done. I just stayed focused on hitting the ball up the middle and do my job."
Fournier ended up with five strikeouts and four walks while Gabi Dawyduk and Lexi Barduson led the Beavers with two hits apiece.
Giana Lara and senior catcher Sydney Nelson also banged out hits for the Mavericks.
"It was going to come down to who was going to get that timely hit," Minnesota State coach Lori Meyer said. "(Armbruster) got stronger as the game went on, and that's her tendency. She did a nice job of painting the corners and being effective for us. We talked in the seventh about getting on, getting over and getting in. ... You can get all the runners on but it always comes down to who is going to get that timely hit."
Minnesota State finishes the regular season by hosting Mary for a doubleheader at 11 a.m. Sunday at the Maverick All-Sports Dome.
