MANKATO — For the players, coaches and fans of winter sports teams that were eager to start the postseason, they'll have to wait another day.
Monday's winter storm forced postponement of first-round playoff games in girls hockey and girls basketball.
The Section 3A girls hockey tournament was supposed to play quarterfinal games Monday night, but those games will be pushed back one day.
Mankato East/Loyola, the No. 2 seed, will host Fairmont at 7 p.m. Tuesday at All Seasons Arena. Mankato West, the sixth seed, will play at No. 3 Marshall on Tuesday, starting at 5 p.m.
Windom Area was still scheduled to play at Worthington on Monday in the other first-round game. No. 1 seed Luverne had a bye Monday.
The semifinals will remain on Wednesday, with game times to be finalized once the pairings are set. All games will be played at the highest remaining seed.
"It actually worked out OK because there wasn't much going on Tuesday," West activities director Joe Johnson said. "The winning teams will have to play right away Wednesday, but if this would have happened Wednesday, Thursday or Friday, (the schedule) could have gotten really messy."
In the Section 2A girls basketball tournament, two games were postponed. In the North Subsection, Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop will now play at New Ulm Cathedral at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
In the South Subsection, Madelia will play United South Central at Wells at 5 p.m. Tuesday, followed by the boys playoff game featuring Springfield and USC at 7:30 p.m.
The rest of the schedule will stay in place, with quarterfinal games in the girls tournament Wednesday.
In the Section 2AA girls basketball tournament, Monday's play-in game between Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop and Sibley East has also been pushed back to Tuesday, with the remaining section schedule staying intact.
