The NCAA announced that Friday’s NCAA Division II women’s soccer matches will be moved from The Pitch to the new Maverick All-Sports Dome due to poor field conditions.
Grand Valley State and Indianapolis will play at 3 p.m. in the Midwest Region championship game, and host Minnesota State will face Central Missouri in the Central Region championship game at 6 p.m.
The newly constructed dome is located on the southeast side of Minnesota State’s campus at 1910 Monks Avenue.
Parking will be available in Lot 22.
There is no permanent seating in the facility, so spectators should plan to stand or bring their own personal portable seating.
Tickets are $8 for adults, $5 for students and senior citizens and $1 for children.
The location of Sunday’s game between Friday’s winners has yet to be determined.
