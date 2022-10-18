MANKATO — Mankato East is the top seed in the Section 2AA girls soccer tournament. Mankato West is the defending section champion.
On Tuesday, one of those teams is going to earn a spot in the state tournament, something East has never done, while West has played in four of the last five state tournaments.
“One area they have the advantage is that they have more experience playing in the bigger games,” East coach Lizzy Vetter said. “They’ve been to the state tournament, and they know how to compete in the big moments.
“But we have a special group, and they’ve put a lot of time and dedication into getting ready for this.”
East (18-0-0) takes on West (13-3-1) at 7:30 p.m. at New Prague. East, which has never played in a state tournament, defeated West 1-0 on Sept. 17 at the annual Pack the Stands event at Caswell North.
“That was a huge confidence booster for us,” Vetter said. “But we’re not over confident.”
The Cougars had the first undefeated regular season in team history to earn a second straight Big Nine Conference championship. East has outscored opponents 100-7 with 14 shutouts, including 14-0 and 5-0 victories in the section tournament.
Kenzie Keller leads the Cougars with 27 goals and 11 assists, while Ella Huettl has 19 goals and eight assists.
Izzy Schott has 12 shutouts with a .941 save percentage. The defense, led by Julia Fischer, Sammy Prybylla and Avery Hoffman, allows just 4.72 shots per game.
“We’re really looking forward to the challenge that Tuesday presents,” Vetter said. “We were down 1-0 in the last regular season game, which is the first time we’ve really faced adversity, and I was really happy with the way we responded.”
West, the No. 2 seed in the section, finished second in the Big Nine. West has been to state tournaments in 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2021.
“It helps that many of our players just did this last year,” West coach Crissy Makela said. “They have experienced the environment and the hype.”
The Scarlets are led by Julia Schumacher, who has 16 goals and eight assists this season. Aubrey Makela has nine goals and 15 assists, which is three short of the team’s single-season record.
Anne Schill and Romo Smith have shared the goalkeeping duties, with nine combined shutouts. They have a combined for a 82.5 save percentage and 0.82 goals-againist average.
West has outscored opponents 62-14, including 10-0 in the playoffs.
“Both teams have gotten better (since the regular-season match), but it’s a little different when you play in a section final,” Makela said. “If you make it this far, you have a good team, and you have to respect your opponent.
“I think it will be a fast-paced game and very competitive.”
