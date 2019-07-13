Kevin Buisman respects those football supporters who offer criticism and complaints about Blakeslee Stadium, but one morning, when he arrives at his office, the Minnesota State athletic director would love to see a long line of problem-solvers who had the funding solution to a multi-million-dollar replacement for the aging football structure.
“Blakeslee Stadium has served us well beyond its lifetime without a lot of capital improvement,” Buisman said. “A lot of people have been very vocal about it, but when it comes to finding some answers, that’s a different story.”
Many people around the Minnesota State football program believe a new stadium is necessary, but the sticker shock in an already budget-conscious climate has made Blakeslee Stadium, which was built in 1962, more of a fixer-upper.
“It’s always going to be a conversation piece,” Minnesota State football coach Todd Hoffner said. “I think most people realize it’s a tough project for the university, the state, the community.
“But something has to be done. We can’t keep kicking it down the road. We need to have some serious conversations.”
There was an aggressive plan in 2008 to upgrade all of the outdoor athletic venues, but it didn’t gain much momentum, in large part because it would cost more than $21 million. Five years ago, the university made another stab at replacing Blakeslee, coming up with a plan that would have combined athletic and academic needs.
Blakeslee has received more than $1 million in upgrades in the last 15 years. New lights were installed in 2003, and the playing surface was improved in 2010. There was some structural support done last summer, and there were ramps added to the grandstand to make it more handicap-accessible. This summer, handrails were installed, and a new scoreboard, which will not have many of the modern amenities, will be in place before the season begins in August.
But the university is being wary of putting too much money into a structure that will need to be replaced sometime soon.
“I think everyone is pretty realistic that it’s a huge price,” Buisman said. “The days of the state footing the bill for a $20 million stadium are gone. I think we’re all hopeful that there’s some solution that combines state support with private funding, which I believe will have to cover more than 50% to get a project like that done.”
Many of Minnesota State’s athletic programs have received upgraded facilities. The Minnesota State men’s and women’s basketball, volleyball and wrestling programs moved into the stylish Taylor Center and Bresnan Arena in 2000, and the facility has aged well. There have been some locker room upgrades inside Taylor Center, and there’s hope to add a better scoreboard and sound system in the future.
The softball ballpark and baseball complex, now known as Bowyer Field, have seen some renovations in recent years. The outdoor track, built in 2008, makes it possible to hold home meets, while the indoor track in Myers Field House is currently getting a new surface. Men’s and women’s hockey teams now are housed at the downtown arena, which has been renovated since 2014.
The football locker rooms just had $300,000 worth of improvements.
Buisman said the women’s soccer team is likely the next program to see some renovations to its locker room, either in the current location or somewhere near the field on the south edge of campus.
Construction is underway on a $4.5 million complex that will feature an air-inflated bubble that can be used as a practice and game facility by several Minnesota State programs.
“I’d like to see a time when our outdoor facilities are at the same standard as our indoor facilities,” Buisman said. “I think our indoor facilities are at the top of our peer group. I don’t think anybody would say that about our outdoor facilities.”
Buisman said the university’s first priority it to renovate Armstrong Hall, one of the busiest academic buildings on campus. After that is done, the football stadium could move up on the university’s priority list.
“We’re patiently waiting for our time,” Buisman said. “It’s a never-ending process of remodels and and renovations and capital investment. Hopefully, it will swing back in our direction.”
The cost of a stadium would likely range between $20 million and $40 million, depending on amenities such as playing surface, concession areas, bathrooms, locker rooms, press box, suites, etc.
Buisman is hoping a group of donors could come forward to jump-start the project because state money could be at least a decade away.
Any football stadium will likely have to accommodate multiple sports, such as women’s soccer, though Buisman said it’s unlikely that a track would be part of the project, given how far that pushes the spectators from the field.
So for now, Minnesota State will try to cover the stadium’s age spots, add to the amenities when it is cost-effective and try to be ready should a funding solution come forward.
“A new stadium is inevitable,” Hoffner said. “(Blakeslee) has been around for 56 years. You can’t expect it to last 75 years.
“It’s our home, and we take a lot of pride in it and make the best of what we have. It would be nice to have something new some day.”
