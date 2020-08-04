MANKATO — Calin Jacobs has been attending captains practice for the last few week, working out on his own when he could.
He was hopeful that there would be a high-school soccer season this fall, but until Tuesday, there was some doubt.
"With everything going on, I couldn't have blamed them if they said we couldn't play," the Mankato East senior goalkeeper said. "I'm happy we at least get to start the season. Hopefully, it doesn't just end."
On Tuesday, the Minnesota State High School League announced that some fall sports will begin as scheduled and others will be delayed until spring as the state deals with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Girls tennis, boys and girls cross country, girls swimming and diving and boys and girls soccer will open practice on Aug. 17 as scheduled, though the seasons will be shortened, large tournaments and meets will be scaled back and postseason opportunities will be determined at a later date.
For tennis and swimming, competitions will be limited to two teams. Cross country will be restricted to triangulars. All fall sports will likely sacrifice nonconference play and limit travel as much as possible.
Football and volleyball, both considered high-risk sports, had seasons delayed until March, with a schedule yet to be determined, but there might be an opportunity for those athletes to practice during the fall.
The decision basically came down to start each season as scheduled, risking an abrupt shutdown or no postseason competitions or push the season back to the spring, increasing the chance of a full, though shorter, schedule.
"I kind of go both ways," East boys soccer coach Jerrad Aspelund said. "It's good for kids to get back into activities, but there are safety concerns for players and coaches.
"I could have seen the season delayed because kids won't even be back in the buildings for classes (before Aug. 17), and we still don't know what that will look like. We'll be adaptable and do whatever it takes to keep kids safe and on the field doing what they love."
West girls cross country coach Scott Carlson said he was glad that his team would remain in the current schedule. Distance runners were denied the track season when the pandemic shut down spring sports in March, and many of his athletes have been training since then. He said that 15 to 25 athletes have been gathering for workouts since mid-June, hoping to get a chance to compete this fall.
"I thought we'd be a go because we're an outdoor sport," he said. "We've already had a couple of big meets get cancelled. It's a grind, training with no meets. They're ready to go. Mentally, I don't know how they would have handled another delay. I'm sure it would have been a big disappointment."
Carlson, who also coaches girls track and field, has some concern about spring sports being potentially pushed back into the early summer, after school is out and kids have graduated.
Soccer at West and East will still likely include 11 Big Nine Conference matches, with only one or two per week. Of course, the pandemic could shut down schools or sports at any time, and there is no guarantee of postseason competition.
Pushing soccer back to a spring season could have stressed some of the smaller schools that don't have as much field space for multiple sports or the number of athletes to field all teams.
"I think it's really going to be really difficult to have (postseason competition)," West girls soccer coach Crissy Makela said. "No matter what (the MSHSL) decided, there were going to be significant concerns. There's no perfect solution.
"We still don't know what the spring will look like; schools could be shut down because of the virus. But I think everybody recognizes the value of athletics and keeping the kids engaged."
Follow Chad Courrier on Twitter @ChadCourrier.
