Ganden Gosch didn’t get to impact Wednesday’s boys basketball game much in the first half because he picked up two quick fouls.
The Mankato East sophomore was called for his third foul early in the second half so he didn’t get much done then, either.
But he came back in midway through the second half, his team looking for a spark, and he went to work.
“(The game) was slipping away so I needed to get in there and rebound and play defense,” Gosch said. “Most people don’t like getting in the paint and getting rebounds.”
The Cougars finished the game on a 17-6 run to defeat Rochester Mayo 76-65 in a Big Nine Conference game Wednesday at the East gym, a game delayed one day because of the officials’ shortage. The Cougars trailed 54-48 with 10 minutes to play when Gosch started to assert himself on the offensive and defensive end.
“He can’t be getting those fouls because we’re a lot better team when he’s on the court,” East coach Joe Madson said. “He makes a difference for us.”
The Cougars got off to a nice start as M.J. Omot had five points, including a 3-pointer for a 10-4 lead after four minutes.
Mayo, which defeated East 80-78 in Rochester on Dec. 20, rallied to go ahead 14-12, but East responded with a 16-5 run that included a pair of 3-pointers by Lucas Gustafson.
East led by four with a minute to go in the first half, but in the final seconds, Mayo made a free throw and rebounded the next miss for basket to cut the margin to 34-33.
East scored the first two baskets of the second half, then started making some turnovers and allowing open shots. Mayo, led almost exclusively by senior Isaiah Hanson, went on a run, taking the lead at 54-48 with 10 minutes to go. Hanson finished with 36 points and 11 rebounds.
“Coach called us soft before the game,” Gosch said. “We needed to prove him wrong.”
Gosch had three baskets and four rebounds as the Cougars drew even at 59 with 6:45 remaining. He had another basket and three rebounds as East pulled away, with Gustafson hitting another 3.
“We did what we needed to do tonight,” Madson said. “It wasn’t always pretty, and we can shoot it better, but I really like the way we defended and rebounded the last 10 minutes. I thought we showed a lot of toughness against a really good offensive team. They had trouble getting an open look (in the final 10 minutes).”
Omot led East with 13 points, and Carson Schweim had 12 points and eight rebounds. Gosch had 11 points and nine rebounds, and Gustafson scored 11 points. Brogan Madson had 10 points.
The Cougars (15-4) had a two-game lead in the Big Nine before a pair of losses to Northfield last week. However, East remains tied atop the conference with Owatonna at 12-3.
“Northfield changed us a little,” Gosch said. “It made us get back to team work and working together.”
East plays Thursday at Faribault.
