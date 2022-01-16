Hockey wasn’t the first choice for a sport for Mankato East junior Kailey Newton.
She tried dance, gymnastics, softball — none of them stuck. Hockey wasn’t high on the list, but Newton eventually got to it, something she’s very happy about.
“My parents, they needed me to find a sport. ... My dad, he was getting desperate,” Newton said with a laugh. “He made me try hockey ... sure enough, I was hooked.”
Not too many years after Newton joined the sport rather late at the U10 level, she’s now a mainstay on the Cougars’ varsity roster, ranking third on the team with 23 points.
Newton is proud to be a part of the growth of hockey in her community through a nontraditional route — starting late and not having parents who played.
She doesn’t want the sport to be as far down the list for other kids in that situation, and hopes Hockey Day Minnesota will be a catalyst for more growth by showcasing the progress that’s been made.
“I know there’s going to be a ton of people there just watching and seeing what Mankato hockey is kind of about,” Newton said. “It brings in the publicity that ‘yeah, there’s hockey here.’”
Mankato West senior Gavin Brunmeier found the game earlier than Newton, as he started skating when he was 3.
He remembers feeling out of place at times as a hockey player when he was very young. Football and baseball seemed much more popular.
However, Brunmeier doesn’t think it’s like that for youth players as much anymore and feels the game is spreading throughout the region.
“We used to have to always travel to the (Twin Cities) to play good teams,” Brunmeier said. “Now we can travel a half-hour to New Ulm and play a good team. I guess that’s kind of cool that other towns around us are improving as well as us.”
Michelle Schooff, co-chair of the local organizing committee for Hockey Day Minnesota, along with the other committee members, have worked tirelessly to make the eight-day event accessible for as many southern Minnesota hockey players and teams as possible.
Schooff said the Mankato Area Youth Hockey Association has nearly 500 players, and that all of them will have a chance to play a game on the outdoor sheet at Blakeslee Stadium.
None of the local youth teams are paying to play on the rink, and all the matchups will be against other teams from southern Minnesota. All local youth players will leave with commemorative jerseys and hockey socks.
“They’ll get to make those memories on Hockey Day ice,” Schooff said. “They’ll have commemorative jerseys and socks to take with them because of the generosity of our sponsors. That’s over 1,200 youth who will get to experience that.”
The proceeds made from the event will go right back into growing the game in Mankato, with Schooff and the committee eyeing new ice sheets as a possibility.
“After spending a lot of time at the rinks and having little nephews who are either playing really, really late at night or really early in the morning due to lack of ice time, that was something that kind of drives us everyday to go out and raise more money and just keep doing better,” Schooff said.
When the main programming begins, Brunmeier and Newton will take center stage with both East and West teams set to do battle.
Brunmeier said he spent “countless hours” playing pond hockey on Duck Lake and Spring Lake growing up, and that he and his friends still do that. However, he’s never played in an official outdoor game.
Newton just played in an outdoor game earlier this month, as the Cougars beat Detroit Lakes 11-0 on Jan. 8 at North Dale Recreation Center in St. Paul. Newton had three assists in the victory.
“You feel almost a pressure to just do really well in (outdoor) games,” Newton said. “The adrenaline rush to be playing (West) ... I’ll love to play them (outdoors).”
