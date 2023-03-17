It hasn’t been a smooth senior season for Minnesota State men’s hockey player Lucas Sowder.
The start was solid, but Sowder suffered a sports hernia injury midway through the first half, which significantly slowed him down. He ended up having a procedure to correct the issue, which caused him to miss 14 games.
“I was trying to play through it for a couple of weekends, and it just got worse,” Sowder said. “We tried to let it rest for a couple weeks to see if it would settle down a little bit, and I could push through the season and get surgery after. That wasn’t the case, sadly. “
Sowder returned to the lineup Feb. 17 against Bemidji State and made an instant impact. He scored a goal in that game and has continued to take on more minutes as he’s gotten back into shape.
Sowder was uncertain exactly when or if he would be able to return after the surgery, so he’s grateful to be getting a chance to play out the stretch run.
“It’s definitely tough being up in the stands when you’re a senior,” Sowder said. “This is your last year, you want to help your team the best way possible.”
His impact over the last four games — all must-wins for MSU — has be immense.
Sowder has found a home on the second line with classmates Brendan Furry and Cade Borchardt, and has consistently been working on the second power-play unit.
He’s also getting back into killing penalties, a role he filled for the majority of last season. MSU coach Mike Hastings doesn’t hesitate to use Sowder in any situation.
“I think we were really careful when he was coming back, because we were hoping that was what his role was going to be,” Hastings said. “We wanted to make sure he was physically prepared, and he’s managed it really well.
“It’s such a unique skillset, I think, whether it’s the power play or the penalty kill. It’s taken him awhile to get back into it, but I think he’s getting better every week.”
There are key games and moments that define each season, and Sowder created one of those Feb. 17 in the de facto CCHA regular-season championship game against Michigan Tech.
The Mavericks and Huskies were locked in a scoreless tie late in the second period, and MSU was on the verge of going five consecutive periods without a goal against Hobey Baker finalist Blake Pietila.
At 17:34 of the second period, Sowder fired a wrist shot over Pietila’s shoulder from near the hash marks, sending the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center into a frenzy.
MSU went on to win the game 3-2, securing a sixth straight MacNaughton Cup.
“If I’ve asked him to do one thing more than any other thing since he got on campus, it’s shoot,” Hastings said with a laugh. “He’s a pass-first guy. As you saw him in that moment, he got it, settled it down, and put it over his shoulder. It allows us to get a lead ... it allows us to win a championship.”
Sowder added: “I’m grateful that I did take that shot, because I can only imagine what coach’s face would have been like if I didn’t.”
The next goal is to create some more memorable moments.
Sowder said he hasn’t spent much time looking into Pairwise scenarios, but he’s well aware that the Mavericks likely need to beat Northern Michigan in the CCHA tournament title game to reach the NCAA tournament.
“It’s win or go home at this point,” Sowder said. “That’s how we’re looking at this game on Saturday.”
Kevin Dudley
