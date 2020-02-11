MANKATO — Brandon Swenson scored the lone goal for the Mankato West boys hockey team in a 4-1 nonconference loss to St. Paul Academy on Tuesday at All Seasons Arena.
The Spartans outshot the Scarlets 31-14.
West goalie Caleb Cross made 27 saves.
Will Rathmanner had a goal and an assist for the winners. Michael Bagnoli had three assists, and William Schavee helped out on two goals. SPA scored three goals in the second period and led 4-0 going into the third.
West (13-10-0) hosts Rochester John Marshall at 7:15 p.m. Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.