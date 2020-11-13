MANKATO -- Despite a 5-1 record, the St. Clair/Loyola football team will not get a home game to open the Section 2AA playoffs.
The Spartans were seeded fifth and will play at Norwood Young America (3-2) on Tuesday.
Blue Earth Area (6-0) was the top seed and will get a bye in Tuesday's quarterfinals, hosting St. Clair/Loyola or Norwood Young America in the semifinals on Saturday, Nov. 21. The other first-round matchups are Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton (2-4) at No. 2 Maple River (4-2) and New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva (2-1) at No. 3 Medford (4-2).
In the five-team Section 3AA, Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial will host Windom Area at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Redwood Valley, Tracy-Milroy/Balaton and Pipestone Area receive byes into the semifinals on Saturday, Nov. 21.
Sibley East was seeded second in Section 3AAA and got a bye in the quarterfinals. Sibley East will play Worthington or Jackson County Central in the section semifinals on Nov. 21. Tri-City United is the fourth seed and will host Fairmont on Tuesday.
Section 1AAA is down to four teams, with Rochester Lourdes and Zumbrota-Mazzeppa ending their seasons. Waseca is the top seed and will host Pine Island at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Stewartville will play at Plainview-Elgin-Millville on Tuesday.
The winners will meet in the championship game on Saturday, Nov. 21, at the highest seed.
In Section 2A, one of the few sections to have all eight teams, Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop is the top seed and will host Waterville-Elysian-Morristown on Tuesday. In other quarterfinal games, Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons will play at No. 2 Minnesota Valley Lutheran, New Ulm Cathedral will play at No. 3 Cleveland and Faribault Bethlehem Academy will play at No. 4 United South Central.
Nicollet is the seventh seed in the Section 2, Nine-man playoffs and will open Tuesday at Oglivie.
Madelia drew the seventh seed in Section 3, Nine-man, and will play its opener at Mountain Lake Area on Tuesday.
