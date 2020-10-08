MANKATO -- There will be spectators at indoor events after all.
On Thursday, the Minnesota State High School League announced that a limited number of spectators will be allowed to attend games, starting as early as Saturday. No fans have been allowed at indoor events since they began in August.
"We're starting to work up a plan to coordinate this with our facilities," Mankato West activities director Joe Johnson said. "There's a lot of things that have to be in place before we can start letting people in."
The new guidelines, using information released by the Minnesota Department of Health, allow for two spectators per athlete, where space is adequate to comply with social-distancing protocols. A pass will be pre-sold that will eventually be good for home and road matches, similar to what's happening for football.
"The opportunity for parents to watch their children is important," Mankato East activities director Todd Waterbury said. "We are going to do what we can to accommodate the parents as best we can in a safe fashion. It's going to be challenging on short notice, but we'll do everything we can."
West hosts a volleyball match at 6:15 p.m. Friday against Winona. Mankato East will host a volleyball match Saturday against Northfield.
Some spectators will likely be allowed at those matches, and by next week, the plan will be to allow fans from visiting schools, also.
Waterbury said that East will host all of its matches at the high school, starting at 11 a.m. with the ninth-grade and B squad matches. The junior varsity match will be held next, followed by the varsity. After each match, the gym will be cleared.
For indoor events held at smaller venues, the number of spectators may have to be limited to less than two fans per athlete.
"We'll see if we can make it work," Johnson said. "We had a plan for no fans, and you can't just throw that plan out at this short notice. We need to make sure we have the proper people in place to host the event."
Waterbury said that all events will continue to be live-streamed for those who can't attend.
