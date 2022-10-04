Usually volleyball is at the top of the agenda when droves of fans in red or yellow pack a local gym on an October night.
Something bigger than sports was going on at the East gym Tuesday, and many of the fans in attendance traded in their traditional colors for black and pink shirts that supported the logos of both Mankato East and Mankato West.
The Scarlets won the match 25-16, 25-18, 27-25, but East’s annual “Spike Out Cancer Night” was the main event, as Cougars’ coach Dan Blasl said the fundraiser generated more than $1,000 for the Jonathan Zierdt Cancer Fund.
“The most we’ve ever raised for that foundation,” Blasl said of the fundraiser, which is in its fourth year. “The kids were excited, they’re passionate about doing that. We were happy to have West jump on board.”
It’s not usually an East-West event, but due to the timing of the annual crosstown match, Blasl asked West coach Stacy Jackson if they’d participate, and she was completely on board.
Coaches and players all wore the “Spike Out Cancer” shirts that had the East logo on one sleeve and West logo on the other.
“We do compete, but we are one community,” Jackson said. “It’s fun to come together for something and to be able to fight together.”
In the match, West was able to take control early, and ended up maintaining it for the first two sets.
The Scarlets took an 11-6 in the first, forcing an East timeout after a kill from Ella Olson. East fought back in the middle, but West ended up finishing with an 11-3 run. A booming kill from Faith Hoppe secured the win.
“Winning the first set is big, because it just gives our team more energy and sometimes it can bring the other team down,” West’s Gabi Peterson said. “You just keep the roll going.”
West went on another big run in the middle of second, and it seemed like the Scarlets might cruise to a 3-0 win.
However, the third set was filled with runs for both teams. East took a 13-10 lead off a kill from Ava Boerboom, and also had an 18-16 lead.
The Cougars needed one more point to win at 25-24, but the Scarlets ended up getting three straight to take the set.
For West, Olson led the way with 12 kills and six digs. Peterson had nine kills, while Trinity Jackson and Brooklyn Geerdes each had 16 assists.
For the Cougars, Boerboom had six kills. Lysney Magaard led the team with 24 digs, and Destiny Reasner had 22 digs.
West will host Rochester Mayo on Friday. East plays Thursday at Albert Lea.
“A lot of this comes down to seeding,” Jackson said. “We’re in the same section, so it’s a big deal for us to be able to beat them.”
