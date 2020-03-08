MANKATO — The Mankato United Women’s Premier Soccer League team announced its 2020 schedule on Saturday and will play its home games at the new Bethany Lutheran College soccer field this summer.
Mankato United, which will be in its second season, features current and future college players, including players from Minnesota State.
The team will begin play on May 29 on the road against Twin Cities-based Salvo SC. Its first home game will be June 5 against Dakota Fusion.
Other home games will be June 7 against Maplebrook, June 12 against Winnipeg, June 19 against Fire SC and June 21 against Rochester United FC.
United is moving from the Caswell North Soccer Complex in North Mankato to Bethany's artificial-turf field, which was completed last fall, due to WPSL guidelines and field/facility requirements.
Jackson honored
Minnesota State freshman Makayla Jackson was named NSIC women’s indoor track and field newcomer of the year, the conference announced last week.
The Milwaukee native won the 60-meter dash at the NSIC championships last weekend with a conference record time of 7.41 seconds and also won the long jump with an NSIC record leap of 19 feet, 8 ¾ inches. Her 60 time currently ranks second in NCAA Division II.
Jackson will compete in the 60, the long jump and the 200 at the NCAA indoor championships, which begin Friday at Birmingham, Alabama.
Other MSU athletes who will be competing at nationals include: Ja’Cey Simmons (60), Mackenzie Woodard (400), Katie Taylor (weight throw, shot put), Kaylee Jensen (weight throw) and the 4x400 team of Woodard, Rose Gaye, Crystal Malone and Autumn Santos.
MSU coaches cited
Minnesota State men’s track and field coach Mike Turgeon and assistant coach Chris Parno have been named NSIC coach and assistant coach of the year, respectively.
Turgeon won the award for the second year in a row after the Mavericks won their ninth straight NSIC indoor championship.
Seven MSU athletes and one relay team won championships at the conference meet, and 22 athletes earned all-conference honors.
Parno coached the sprinters, hurdlers and relay teams that earned five championships.
Nine Mavericks will compete in the NCAA championships, which begin Friday at Birmingham, Alabama: Byant Brown (60-meter dash), Deveyonn Brown (high jump), Logan Bristol (60 hurdles), Caleb Kath (long jump), Connor McCormick (weight throw) and the 4x400 relay team of Max DePrenger, Josh Phelps, Leroy Kwateh and Drew Lewison.
Gusties lauded
Gustavus Adolphus freshman Caitlin Rorman was named MIAC women’s basketball rookie of the year and also to the all-conference team.
The Blue Earth native averaged 16.5 points per game, and her 429 points was the 14th-best single-season total in school history. She shot 61.3% from the field, second-best all-time at Gustavus.
Joining her on the All-MIAC team was junior Ava Gonsorowski. Junior Paige Richert was an honorable mention pick.
In MIAC men’s basketball, Gustavus sophomore Jake Guse of Waseca made the conference’s all-defensive team. He led the MIAC in blocked shots with 51.
