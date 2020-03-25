If you’ve ever had anything to do with spring sports in Minnesota, you know uncertainty is the only thing you can be certain of.
Whether it’s fields that are too wet to play on, sub-freezing temperatures or even snow, it’s always something.
“We’re used to being flexible,” Mankato West baseball coach Ethan Anderson said. “One season we played all 20 of our regular season games in a 33-day period.”
In a normal year, Anderson and everyone else involved would be ecstatic with the way the spring has progressed. To have almost a complete snow melt on March 25, and a relatively clear 10-day forecast is a huge win.
However, this is far from a normal year.
Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, practices cannot start until March 30, and competition is prohibited until April 6.
With both dates quickly getting closer and the situation getting worse, it seems unlikely that either will be met. But that doesn’t mean there can’t be spring sports eventually should things improve.
In Anderson’s 20 years at West, he remembers many years where games haven’t started until late April, with the Scarlets almost always still playing a full 20-game schedule.
It’s very possible that baseball, along with the other spring sports, could be playing abbreviated seasons. Anderson pointed to the fact that there are routinely baseball teams in northern Minnesota that only play 12-game seasons due to bad weather.
The same goes for track and field, where East girls coach Joy Visto’s athletes are more than used to practices that involve running in the halls at the high school.
Visto acknowledges that her team could be looking at a season that only includes the Big Nine Conference meet, the section meet and one or two invitationals.
“We’ve had many many weird springs,” Visto said. “The one thing different is that when we’ve had those weird springs, we’ve still had practices. We’ve had that face-to-face interaction.”
While the Minnesota State High School League has banned in-person contact between players and coaches, Visto isn’t letting that stop her from coaching and providing support during this difficult time.
She is giving her athletes workouts via Google Classroom, which the MSHSL does allow. And due to the nature of track and field, workouts can easily be completed while practicing social distancing.
“They were used to getting up, going to school, seeing their classmates and going to practice. ... They’ve had so much of what they were used to taken from them,” Visto said. “I’ve heard from the girls that for a lot of them, this workout has been the highlight of some of their days.”
Before returning to practice and competition, there are plenty of questions that need to be answered. However, almost none of them can be addressed right now due to the dynamic nature of the situation.
The biggest of those questions is the obvious connection between sports and school. As of now, schools are preparing to move to distance learning March 30. That has not yet been confirmed, but it likely will be in the coming days.
“I think it’s important to take it step by step. Not to wonder ‘what if,’ but to work in what you know,” East activities director Todd Waterbury said. “It would be tough to not be in school but to say it’s OK to be together for athletics. I never assume anything, but common sense would say that’s probably what will fall in place.”
Because of the unprecedented nature of the situation, unprecedented steps could be taken if it’s possible to have competitions safely.
The idea of pushing the season back slightly into the summer could be a possibility according to West activities director Joe Johnson.
There is also a chance of playing without fans, as the MSHSL planned to do at the girls state basketball tournament.
Things like this would of course come with problems, but everything is on the table, as the people involved try to remain positive in the face of an invisible foe.
“I think all of us are just staying optimistic right now,” Johnson said. “You think of sporting events as an opportunity to bring the community together, and we’re missing that right now.”
