MANKATO — Minnesota State’s spring sports are on hold right now, and the teams don’t know if or when they’ll return to competition.
The Mavericks' softball and baseball teams are back from their spring break trips to Florida where they played a combined 19 games last week, but now their seasons — and those of the other spring sports — are on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.
On Thursday, the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference suspended all athletic activities for its institutions, which include Minnesota State, until at least the end of the month.
According to MSU athletic director Kevin Buisman, countable athletic-related activities (known as CARA) are suspended. Those include competition, practices, workouts and team meetings.
Buisman said Minnesota State is suspending CARA for its Division I men's and women's hockey teams through March 31 as well. The men's hockey season ended abruptly on Thursday when the NCAA canceled its winter championships.
Even if the NSIC does resume activities on or after April 1, playing a partial season might not be ideal.
The NCAA also canceled all spring championships on Thursday. Also, the Minnesota State system has restricted out-state travel through May 1. Seven of the 16 NSIC teams are located outside of Minnesota.
And, after extending spring break by another week, the university will go to online or alternative-delivery classes for the remainder of the semester, meaning students, including student-athletes, will not have to return to campus for classes.
“Our spring-sports athletes are sort of in limbo,” Buisman said.
Besides softball and baseball, Minnesota State has men’s and women’s outdoor track and field, men’s and women’s golf and women’s tennis in the spring.
"You can't just flip the switch," Buisman said. "Coaches tell me they'll need a week to 10 days to get ready for competition, especially if they're not working out and they're on their couches taking their online classes."
Over the next month, athletes will be wondering if they should be returning to campus if and when the suspension ends or if their seasons — or in the case of seniors, their college sports careers — are over.
The NCAA announced on Friday that NCAA Division II athletes in spring sports will be granted an additional season of eligibility.
The NSIC suspension also affects spring football, which was set to take place later this month.
The Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, which includes Gustavus Adolphus College, announced Friday that it is canceling its 2020 regular-season and postseason championships for spring sports, effective immediately.
The MIAC said it would allow its member institutions to make independent decisions about nonconference competition. Gustavus announced Friday afternoon that all institutional and student-led events, such as athletics, will be postponed or canceled until in-person course instruction resumes, currently scheduled for April 14.
Gustavus’ baseball team played a game at Tuscon, Arizona, on Thursday but is now heading home, cancelling the remaining nine games scheduled through Tuesday.
The Upper Midwest Athletic Conference, which includes Bethany Lutheran College and Martin Luther College, announced Friday that its Council of Athletics Directors made a recommendation to the Council of Presidents/Chancellors for formal review and will make an announcement about spring sports after presidents make a decision.
The rest of the Bethany softball and baseball teams' spring break games at Tuscon, Arizona, have been canceled, as was next week's Vikings Classic softball tournament in Mankato.
