MANKATO -- The spring season is less than a month away, weather perimitting, with the first practices for high school teams scheduled for March 29.
The Minnesota State HIgh School League this week released starting dates for spring sports, with boys and girls golf, boys and girls track and field, baseball, softball and boys tennis beginning practice on March 29 and boys and girls lacrosse on April 5.
The MSHSL is recommending that schools not schedule games on consecutive dates, with conference and local competition only. As of now, masks are still required for players, coaches and fans, but additional spring-specific guidance is expected from the MSHSL soon.
The boys and girls golf season can begin April 8, with 16 competitions over 12 weeks. The number of teams at these meets will be dictated by the facility. Section tournaments must be completed by June 8.
The boys and girls track and field teams can begin competition April 8, with 14 competitions of up to five teams over 13 weeks. Section meets must be completed by June 12.
The baseball and softball teams can beging games on April 8, with 20 games over 12 weeks.
The boys tennis teams can begin scheduling matches on April 1, with 16 meets over 11 weeks.
The first date of competition for boys and girls lacrosse in April 15, with 13 games in 11 weeks.
