ST. PETER — For the current group of Waterville-Elysian-Morristown boys basketball seniors, this was the year.
Seven seniors had grown up playing together, waiting for what was bound to be a special final season.
And was it ever. Going 24-2 in the regular season, the Bucs ran the table in the Gopher Conference.
“Practice everyday was just so much fun. ... We became family.” Grant McBroom said. “Basketball was just everyone’s love.”
Despite connecting on 15 3-pointers, the No. 1 Bucs fell to Springfield 70-66 in the Section 2A, North Subsection final at Gustavus Adolphus College.
“They’ve been wonderful. For three years they’ve been awesome kids,” WEM coach Jeff Wagner said of his seniors. “I can’t say enough good things about them personally.”
Down 64-54 with four minutes remaining, the Bucs went on a furious 11-4 run in the closing minutes to pull within three points at 68-65. However, the Tigers were able to hang on late with free throws.
There was never a dominant run from the Tigers, but after taking a 42-39 lead into the break, they never let up.
WEM struggled to keep up with Springfield’s physicality throughout the night, as they weren’t able to take away Tigers’ standout Decker Scheffler, who finished with 26 points.
“He’s a beast,” McBroom said of Scheffler. “Our plan was to double him, but he broke that. There wasn’t much we could do. He’s just so strong.”
Added Wagner: “He’s the most physical kid I’ve played against in a long time.”
McBroom drillied seven 3-pointers, and finished with 28 points. Domanik Paulson finished with 15 points, while Zach Sticken scored 12 points.
The Tigers play New Ulm Cathedral in the Section 2A final on Friday at Minnesota State’s Bresnan Arena.
New Ulm Cathedral 82, BOLD 68: Sometimes you stumble upon a basketball game that you can tell is going to be extremely interesting very early on.
As soon as BOLD showed no willingness to defend New Ulm Cathedral’s bigs outside of the paint, the Section 2A, South Subsection final became one of those games.
Later on, the Greyhounds’ Jon Adema came in and made it a special one.
“He hasn’t played in our first two playoff games,” Cathedral coach Alan Woitas said. “Credit to him for being ready, embracing the moment and hitting some big shots.”
Adema went 5 of 9 from behind the arc as the Greyhounds downed the Warriors at Gustavus Adolphus.
“Everyone is ready to fill their role,” Cathedral’s Chris Knowles said. “He came in and filled his role tonight.”
BOLD’s strategy of packing it in worked to perfection in the opening minutes, as Knowles and fellow big Jon Zinniel were unable to get anything going early.
After taking a 29-28 lead into the break, the Greyhounds used an 11-0 run early in the second half to get the separation they needed.
Adema drilled two 3s in the stretch, while Knowles connected from deep with no one guarding him. Knowles finished with 24 points, and Adema scored 15 points.
“I knew that I was going to have to shoot it sometime,” Knowles said.
The Warriors made a run in the second half, but as the 3s continued to fall for the Greyhounds, they weren’t able to focus all their attention in the paint. Zinniel was the beneficiary, scoring 13 of his 21 points in the second half.
“That was something new,” Woitas said of the Warriors packing the paint. “We knew Adema was one of our best bench players as far as a shooter. We knew if they didn’t guard him, he was going to make them pay and he did.”
