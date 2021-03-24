ST. CLAIR — Connor Andree wasn't doing anything special offensively.
He missed some open 3-pointers and forced a couple of shots from the lane.
But with 7 minutes to play in the second half, the St. Clair junior took over.
"When your shot isn't falling, you have to attack the basket," Andree said. "At the end of the game, we went to the pick-and-roll, and that's how we won the game."
Andree scored 32 points, including 26 points in the last seven minutes of regulation and the two overtimes, as the top-seeded Cyclones defeated Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 75-64 in double overtime to win the Section 2A, South Subsection championship Wednesday.
"We put the ball in his hands," St. Clair coach Charlie Freitag said. "Normally, he relies on shooting 3s, but he's a great athlete and he makes plays."
St. Clair, which defeated WEM by 30 points in the second game of the season, had a quick start, feeding 6-foot-8 Derrick Zeldenrust for three layups for a 9-4 lead.
But the Bucs found some offensive rhythm, and Brady Nutter had six points as WEM took the lead at 21-6 with 8 minutes remaining in the first half.
The Cyclones, who had 10 turnovers in the first half, went on a 10-2 run to go back ahead 26-23, and St. Clair carried a 31-29 lead into halftime.
WEM was able to jump ahead by four midway through the second half, but Andree made two driving baskets and a free throw. He added six points before the end of regulation.
In the first overtime, Nutter hit a 3-pointer to help the Bucs go up 60-55 with 2:20 to play, but the Cyclones responded with eight straight, including a three-point play by Thomas Loeffler.
But Domanik Paulson hit a free throw, made a steal and hit a layup that tied the game and forced a second extra period.
"We're always confident we can score," Freitag said. "We were down 5, and (Max) Hoosline fouled out and he thought his career might be over. But we know we can make shots, and it seems like the more tired we are, the better we play."
Finally, the Cyclones were able to get some separation in the second overtime. Zeldenrust scored three baskets on the pick-and-roll, two with assists from Andree.
"We just had to keep our energy," Andree said. "We had to play some defense, and we got some stops when we needed to."
The Bucs (11-9), the seventh seed that had already won two road games in the section tournament, only managed a free throw in the second overtime. WEM made just 2 of its last 12 free throws.
Zeldenrust finished with 18 points and five rebounds. Loeffler had eight points and 10 rebounds. The Cyclones committed 21 turnovers.
St. Clair had 22 points in the 18-minute second half and 22 points in the 8 minutes of overtime.
"This group has been the underdog the last few years, and now there's pressure on them," Freitag said. "People think it's easier to play the higher seeds, but you know coach (Jeff) Wagner is going to have his team ready to battle. We knew this was going to be a dogfight."
Paulson ended up with 25 points and 13 rebounds, and Ethan Bartelt had 18 points and 11 boards. Nutter scored 17, leaving only four points by the rest of the team.
St. Clair (14-3) advances to the Section 2A championship game against Sleepy Eye St. Mary's at 7 p.m. Friday at Arlington.
"We really look up to that (2016) team that went to state; they're great role models for us," Andree said. "It would be great to go back."
Follow Chad Courrier on Twitter @ChadCourrier.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.