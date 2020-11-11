ST. CLAIR -- The way the St. Clair/Loyola defense is playing, it doesn't take many points to win games.
But coach Dustin Bosshart still wants his offense to show some explosiveness because heading into the section playoffs, the competition gets better.
"The defense is really swarming to the ball, 11 guys running together," Bosshart said. "We just need a few big plays from the offense."
St. Clair/Loyola finished the regular season with a 31-0 victory over Cleveland in the regular-season finale on Wednesday at St. Clair. The Spartans allowed only 84 yards of offense in posting their third shutout of the season.
Meanwhile, the offense racked up 377 yards.
"When we're successful, we stretch the field with our perimeter players, and that opens up the running game," Bosshart said.
The Spartans have relied on defense through the first five games, four of which were victories. The Spartans had averaged 20.0 points, while allowing just 12.4 points.
St. Clair/Loyola had allowed only six points in the last four games.
On Wednesday, the Spartans showed some explosiveness on offense. The first touchdown came on a short slant, as quarterback Logan Carlson waited for receiver Max Hoosline to clear the defensive back, hitting him in stride for a 65-yard score.
"We knew they liked to blitz, so we tried to throw down the middle of the field," Carlson said. "We need to be able to stretch the field because when we get into the playoffs, we're going to be playing against better teams."
The second touchdown came following a 44-yard run by Carlson, and on the next play, Carlson passed 1 yard to Joey Nicolai. Carlson ran for the two-point conversion and a 14-point lead.
In the final minute of the first half, Carlson and Hoosline hooked up again on a 44-yard pass play, but the Spartans were unable to convert that into points, leading 14-0 at the break.
The Spartans opened the third quarter with a 60-yard drive, capped by a 41-yard run by Logan Marzinske for a 21-0 lead.
After Simon Morgan's 26-yard field goal made it 24-0, Marzinske closed the scoring with a 30-yard interception return for a touchdown, the first for the defense this season.
"The defense really deserved that," Carlson said. "That's fun when the defense can celebrate like that."
Marzinske finished with 114 yards on 12 carries, while Carlson completed 8 of 22 passes for 189 yards and rushed for 77 yards. Hoosline caught three passes for 129 yards.
For Cleveand, Alex McCabe passed for 39 yards and Blake McVenes rushed for 32 yards.
"I think everyone is jacked about the playoffs," Carlson said. "We trust each other. We can't wait to get started."
St. Clair/Loyola (5-1) and Cleveland (2-4) will find out the section schedules Friday morning.
"Everyone starts over at 0-0," Bosshart said. "Make some big plays, eliminate mistakes, anything can happen."
