ST. CLAIR — This is the third year of the football co-op between St. Clair and Mankato Loyola, and things have been going pretty well.
Really well, apparently.
“I think we can go undefeated,” senior lineman John Lynch said. “We have a lot of talent.”
The Spartans open the season tonight at Lester Prairie. The six-game schedule has home games on Oct. 16 against Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton, Oct. 30 against Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons and Nov. 11 against Cleveland.
“It’s pretty exciting,” Lynch said. “A few weeks ago, I didn’t know if we’d get a chance to play. We’re all pretty pumped to get out there.”
The program has 57 players in grades 9-12, the most since the co-op began, and far better totals than when the programs were separate.
Senior Logan Carlson, a transfer from St. James, and junior Mason Ward will compete at quarterback, with the other seeing time at receiver.
Senior Logan Marzinske, junior Devin Embacher and junior Alex Freitag will handle the rushing load. Marzinske rushed for 128 yards last season, averaging nearly 5 yards per attempt. The Spartans, who were 4-5 last season, averaged 184.4 yards rushing per game.
“We’ll still be a run-option team,” Spartans coach Dustin Bosshart said. “Hopefully, we’ll be able to throw the ball better this year because we have some tall, athletic receivers.”
Bosshart said the Spartans are deep at receiver, with senior Sam Orcutt, senior Max Hoosline, junior Hayden Kasprowicz and junior Riley Fitzloff are in the mix. Hoosline had 12 receptions and three touchdowns last season.
The offensive line has some experience returning. Senior Dylan Thompson is in his fourth varsity season, while senior John Lynch and junior Thomas Loeffler are in the second seasons as starters. Senior Kaleb Sorenson, senior Jack Klinder and junior Colby Amundson will fill out the line.
“We have a good group of running backs,” junior Joe Nicolai said. “The quarterbacks are looking good, the offensive line has some guys back. I think we can be pretty good.”
The defensive line features Loeffler, Thompson, Lynch and Orcutt. Thompson had 33 tackles, with 11 tackles for loss, last season, while Loeffler made 32 tackles.
The inside linebackers will be Embacher, Nicolai and Freitag. The outside linebackers are Hoosline, Marzinske, Klinder and sophomore Simon Morgan.
The cornerbacks will be Kasprowicz and Carlson, with Brandon Miller, Ward and Fitzloff at safety.
“We’re starting to get back to normal,” said Nicolai, who ranked fourth on the team with 45 tackles last season. “Playing football in the fall is exciting. Football is meant to be played in the fall.”
Bosshart said the co-op works because many of the players compete together on summer basketball teams, creating a friendly competition at football practice. He said he has a talented team capable of having a good season.
“This team will be as good as the effort they put out there on the field,” Bosshart said. “They can be a 5-1 team if they put in the effort, but they can be a 1-5 team if they don’t.”
