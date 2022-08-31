At about 155 pounds, St. Clair/Mankato Loyola’s Brandon Meng may not be as big as other running backs.
It doesn’t matter.
What he lacks in size, he more than makes up for with elite quickness, agility and smarts.
“I really like to get outside and make a man miss,” Meng said. “I try to do the best I can with my size, and try to just have fun.”
Meng had a lot of fun as a junior last season, as he won the job as the Spartans’ main back early in the fall. He ended up leading the team with 145 carries for 867 yards and eight touchdowns, while also ranking third with 183 yards receiving and two touchdown catches.
He ended up earning both all-district and all-city honors, as well as being voted St. Clair/Loyola’s offensive MVP.
Spartans’ coach Dustin Bosshart envisions a massive senior season for Meng, and hopes to fully utilize his diverse skill set.
“He’s not a back that’s going to carry the ball 30 times, but he’ll get the ball 12 to 18 times out of the backfield, and then we’ll get it to him as a receiver, too,” Bosshart said. “He makes people miss. No one ever really gets a clean shot on him, which helps when you’re small.”
St. Clair/Loyola is coming off a 7-3 season, and the losses came to a pair of teams — Blooming Prairie (twice) and Mayer Lutheran — that went a combined 23-2. The Spartans fell to Blooming Prairie 47-19 in the Section 2AA semifinals.
In the shortened 2020, St. Clair/Loyola put together a memorable 6-2 campaign that featured a dominant defense. Despite losing many key pieces from that team, there was basically no drop-off.
“Anytime you can win seven games in a high school season, you’re pretty happy with it,” Bosshart said. “We had different players step up that we didn’t know were going to step up. That’s what you get in high school football.”
With about 14 returning starters, there’s hope that an even better season is possible in the fifth year of the co-op.
Simon Morgan led the team in receiving yards (286) and touchdowns (7) last season, while Lawson Godfrey was second in both categories at 285 yards and two touchdowns. Godfrey was all-district and Morgan was all-district honorable mention. Each of them are slated to play both ways.
All-district honorable mention pick Brandon Karels is back and will start on both lines. Jack Skubitz, Eli Goebel, Carter Hughes and all-district performer Jacob Schimek are also returners on the offensive line, which should be one of the team’s strongest units.
On defense, Jacob Youngerberg will return to start at nose tackle and Josh Kann returns at linebacker.
Bosshart said he still hasn’t decided on a starting quarterback. The competition is between senior Jake Sizer and junior Dylan Blount.
When it comes to goals, the Spartans have already set the bar pretty high over the last few seasons. Bosshart and Meng each feel this group is capable of another big year.
“I think everyone on our team is willing to do whatever it takes right now,” Meng said. “We just want to give the program that extra step that we’ve never gotten to before.”
Follow Kevin Dudley on Twitter @Dudley7Kevin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.