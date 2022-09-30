Preach defense all you want, but when Blooming Prairie is on the sideline, you know you’re going to have to score some points, maybe a bunch, to win.
“We knew we had to go punch to punch with them,” St. Clair/Loyola coach Dustin Bossart said. “We knew we weren’t going to shut them down.”
The Spartans passed for 284 yards and three touchdowns to defeat Blooming Prairie 31-26 in a key Section 2AA football game Friday night at the Loyola Field. The Spartans, who are tied for 10th in this week’s Class AA poll, lost 42-0 to Blooming Prairie last season.
“They have a really good offense so we knew we were going to have to score,” Spartans quarterback Jake Sizer said. “This is the first time the three receivers have been healthy so that was good for us. They just made plays.”
The Spartans moved the ball on the first drive, but a sack ended that. However, in the second possession, Sizer hooked up with Simon Morgan on two long passes, covering 27 and 34 yards, setting up third down at the 11.
Sizer hit Morgan on the slant for the first score, but the PAT was blocked.
Blooming Prairie answered on the next play when Alex Lea ran 86 yards for the touchdown. Blooming Prairie also missed the conversion, and the game was tied at 6 with 10:11 remaining in the second quarter.
Blooming Prairie used a blocked punt to set up a short field, and Brady Kittleson connected with Cale Braaten on a 24-yard score for a 12-6 lead.
However, the Spartans answered quickly as Eli Kruse burst up the middle for a 60-yard score, and Morgan’s PAT put the Spartans back on top at 13-12.
The Spartans were able to add to the lead before halftime, going 44 yards in seven plays. On fourth-and-10, Sizer found Morgan heading down the sideline and lofted a 27-yard strike for the score with just 18 seconds left in the half. Morgan’s kick made it 20-12 at the break.
Sizer had passed for 200 yards by halftime, with Morgan making five catches for 107 yards.
“(Blooming Prairie) did a great job of stopping us at the line of scrimmage,” Bosshart said. “But we knew that was going to open some passing lanes. (Sizer) kept his head and kept the guys poised, nobody panicked, and we finished what we started.”
The Spartans’ Dylan Blount made an interception to start the third quarter, and six plays later, Sizer shoveled a short pass to Brandon Meng, who took it 15 yards for the score. Meng’s two-point run put the Spartans ahead 28-12.
After a long kickoff return, Blooming Prairie found some life with the passing game, and Kittleson’s 12-yard touchdown to Cade Christianson made it 28-18.
Morgan made a 33-yard field goal to push the lead to 31-28 with 7:45 to play, but that didn’t slow the Blossoms. A long pass put the ball at midfield, where Kittleson threw a touchdown pass to Jacob Pauly, who made a nice running catch down the sideline.
But the Spartans’ Caleb Mathiowetz had an interception to stop the final Blossoms’ dive, and the Spartans claimed another victory to stay atop Section 2AA and claim an important tiebreaker over the Blossoms.
St. Clair/Loyola finished with 384 yards of offense, with Sizer completing 16 of 29 passes, including some clutch throws on third down.
“I think we’re all confident,” Sizer said. “We all trust each other.”
St. Clair/Loyola (5-0) plays Waterville-Elysian-Morristown on Friday at St. Clair.
“We’ve kind of gone from a team that can play with anybody to a team that can beat anybody,” Bosshart said.” It’s a step-by-step process, and we’re not there yet. But we’re getting closer.”
