After senior linebacker Caleb Fogal’s penetrating tackle turned back a fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard line early in the first quarter, the St. Clair/Mankato Loyola defense turned in a near perfect performance in the Spartans’ 6-0 overtime win over Alden Conger/Glenville-Emmons on Friday at the Loyola field.
While the offenses had trouble sustaining drives, both teams were solid on the defensive end with the Spartans totaling 193 yards compared to 141 yards for the Knights. Fogal and senior linebacker Joey Nicolai led the way with eight and six tackles, respectively, for the Spartans, who stopped the Knights (1-3) cold on the first possession of the extra session.
St. Clair/Loyola (3-1) then went to senior quarterback Logan Carlson on its try from the 10-yard line as a trio of runs pushed the Spartans into the end zone after 48 minutes of scoreless action. Carlson ripped off runs of 5 and 3 yards before his 2-yard plunge capped things.
Carlson ended up with 70 yards on 16 carries while senior wide receiver Max Hoosline totaled four receptions for 46 yards.
“It sure wasn’t pretty,” Carlson said moments after scoring the game-winner. “All the credit goes to our defense; if they don’t get all those stops we don’t win the game. We’re not proud of what we did offensively. We were able to gain some yards, but we just couldn’t finish. Our defense played like absolute dogs out there tonight.
“All I had to do was run straight behind my blockers at the end. I give all the credit to my blockers. All I had to do was run behind them. We absolutely had the momentum after we stopped them and we’re just going to go off balance and run it right at them. ... I just wanted to punch it in for a score.”
The Spartans’ best chance to score came early in the fourth quarter when a Knights’ punt caromed backwards off the up-back and rolled dead at the 6-yard line. However, the Spartans lost a fumble on the next play and things remained scoreless.
“We knew they had a staunch defense, and we felt we had a pretty good defense, too,” Spartans’ coach Dustin Bosshart said. “That’s the way it played out tonight. Both teams had some chances, and we were able to sneak one out.
“We weren’t disciplined enough offensively. We weren’t mentally ready, we made too many mistakes, and we turned the ball over. ... We put ourselves in a position to still win the game, and we came through at the end.”
Carlson’s 26-yard pass to Hoosline produced another threat early in the third quarter, but another lost fumble ended the threat.
“The best thing about our defense is nobody ever stops,” Fogal said. “Everybody is playing through the final seconds of every game. We were able to stop them in overtime, which allowed us to get the win. It came down to us making the big plays. This is my first year of playing football, and stopping them on that overtime possession was the most exciting thing I’ve ever done.
“I am sure the whole defense was nervous, but we pulled through together. I had only one job and that was to watch the quarterback, and I was able to survey the whole field and do it. We had a couple of turnovers, but nobody hung their heads. We had some opportunities we missed, but we stuck together like a family and kept going.”
St. Clair/Loyola plays Friday at United South Central.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.