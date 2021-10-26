The St. Clair/Loyola defense had hardly yielded any yards and only seven points, but in the third quarter of a one-score game, New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva had the ball at the Spartans’ 19, courtesy of a turnover.
But after a couple of penalties and two short runs, the Spartans held on fourth down, regaining the momentum.
“We just had to stay focused and confident,” senior linebacker Devin Embacher said. “Big plays are going to happen, but you have to make the plays and get it done. That’s Spartans football.”
St. Clair/Loyola had a big statistical advantage, but only scored twice, defeating NRHEG 13-7 in a Section 2AA quarterfinal game Tuesday. St. Clair/Loyola defeated NRHEG 14-13 in Week 3 of the regular season, and this was a similar game.
“These kids have responded to adversity all year,” Spartans coach Dustin Bosshart said. “They don’t know how to quit. They don’t roll over. They just get the job done.”
NRHEG scored first, taking advantage of a muffed punt that led to a 9-yard touchdown pass from Tyrone Wilson to Bo Budach. Ben Schoenrock’s PAT put the Panthers up 7-0.
In the second quarter, a running-into-punter penalty jump-started the Spartans’ drive. On the 17th play, only two of which went for more than 10 yards, Brandon Meng scored on a 9-yard run. Simon Morgan’s PAT tied the game at 7 late in the second quarter.
“We haven’t had a lot of big plays this year so we’ve had some 12-, 15-, 17-play drives,” Bosshart said. “The kids haven’t turned the ball over much, and we’ve cut down on penalties. We just grind it out.”
St. Clair/Loyola took advantage of a turnover deep in the NRHEG end in the third quarter, and Meng scored his second touchdown on a 6-yard run. The kick failed, but the Spartans were up 13-7.
The key possession came late in the third quarter. A high snap on a punt gave the ball to the Panthers at the Spartans’ 19, but penalties stopped the drive. On NRHEG’s next possession, there was a fumble recovered by Jacob Schimek.
St. Clair/Loyola was able to run 10 plays that burned most of the final eight minutes.
NRHEG took over at the 20 with 1:30 to play. Two long completions put the ball at the Spartans’ 33. Another completion moved it to the 17.
But an interception in the end zone ended the game.
“Sometimes, you just have to settle (the players) down,” Bosshart said, taking timeout in the final seconds. “Just get them in the right places, take a breath and relax.”
The Spartans had 163 yards on 47 carries, with Mason Ward adding 56 yards passing. Embacher carried 15 times for 56 yards, Meng had 44 yards on 15 carries, and Ward added 64 yards on 17 attempts.
“Our game plan was to throw the ball,” Bosshart said. “But the wind was tough, and the (NRHEG) defense didn’t give us a lot.”
NRHEG had only 128 yards of offense, with 63 coming on three passes on the final drive.
St. Clair/Loyola (7-2), which has won four straight, plays at top-seeded Blooming Prairie on Saturday. The Blossoms defeated Medford 43-0 on Tuesday.
“We just need to bring the energy,” Embacher said. “We’re going to battle and try to make a push.”
