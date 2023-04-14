MANKATO — With an 11-1, five-inning setback to Sleepy Eye in its rear-view mirror, the St. Clair/Mankato Loyola softball team will look for things to improve for the balance of the season.
"We've got a good mix back so we feel fortunate," Spartans' coach Beth Kozitza said. "I feel we're hitting the ball better so I am pretty excited about that. I feel we've strengthened up a little bit and that always helps. We're still working on putting together our middle infield, but we're working on the basics. Our throwing has gotten a lot better, and now it's all about the mental game.
"We're hitting our cuts and working on bunt situations with coverage. We just need to know where to be in certain situations. We have three returning seniors that bring a lot of leadership to our team. I really like our attitude. They're young, energetic and they come ready to play."
Two of the Spartans three seniors — Jaylee Ely and Irie Hansen — missed Friday's loss at Loyola Field, while the third, catcher Haily McGehee, walked and scored the Spartans' lone run while guiding junior right-hander Lydia Klaseus in only her third career start.
"We're an amazing team to me because of how much we've grown together," McGehee said. "We've got a lot of freshmen so the juniors and seniors are helping bring them into the program. We're trying to get them into our rhythm, and we had plenty of them on the field today. I like how we're a family. Anything we do is always together.
"Lydia is very capable on the mound, and she was hitting her spots today. They were a very good hitting team and she did a good job of what she was doing. We need to work in the simple things like hitting our cuts and talking more in the field. We just need to stick to the basics and keep working on the fundamentals."
Sleepy Eye used four unearned runs in the second frame to gain a 6-1 lead before the Indians banged out five hits in the fifth to add four runs and close-out the five-inning victory.
Winning pitcher Taylor Berkner allowed two hits while striking out 14 and walking five. Berkner also scored four times as the Indians totaled eight hits off Klaseus, who fanned nine and walked four.
"We're starting to make some progress by communicating as a team," Klaseus said. "I am just trying to stay in the game and focus in on my catcher. We just need to keep things together by communicating with each other. We all get a long and we're able to talk through things. I just keep pushing ahead and now I have to start fielding those grounders up the middle. ... We're looking to finish in the middle to upper part of the (Valley Conference.)"
Sophomore Addie Wassman ripped a first-inning RBI single for the Spartans and sophomore shortstop Adeline Lotton smacked a triple in the sixth inning.
Berkner and eighth-grader Jace Schauman collected two hits each for the winners.
St. Clair/Loyola plays Monday at Madelia.
