The adjustment period is over. The St. Clair boys basketball team left word Tuesday night that it has regrouped and is ready to go.
The Cyclones, playing their third game without star guard Conner Andree, received a 27-point performance from 5-foot-9 guard Devin Embacher to down New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 68-55 in the opening round of the annual Kwik Trip Holiday Tournament at Bethany Lutheran College. Derek Zeldenrust, a 6-8 center, aided the effort with 14 points.
“Conner was our leading scorer and he’s a great player so each of us has had to bring a little more to shoulder some of his load,” Embacher said. “I had the hot hand tonight but it’s a team game. Everybody helped out.”
St. Clair was holding a 10-9 lead when it went on an 8-0 first-half run. Colby Amundson came off the bench to spark the rally with consecutive layups. Brandon Meng continued the surge, hitting a pair of free throws and a free-throw line jumper to give the Cyclones an 18-9 lead.
St. Clair maintained a 7-to-9 point lead for the remainder of the half and led 29-22 at the break.
NRHEG was hampered by poor free-throw shooting throughout the game. The Panthers were 0 for 6 from the line in the opening half and finished 6 for 18 for the game.
“We’re 2-2 now and bad free-throw shooting has hurt us in both of our losses,” said NRHEG head coach Isaiah Lundberg, whose team was off for two-weeks prior due to Covid protocols. “And turnovers killed us tonight, too. It seemed like everytime we gave the ball up they were getting a fastbreak basket.”
The Panthers, led by a balanced attack, stayed in the game but couldn’t really get close enough to seriously threaten St. Clair in the second half. Porter Peterson led the way with 14 points. Daxter Lee was right behind with 13 points and Tyrone Wilson scored 10.
NRHEG tried to press down the stretch but the Embacher-led Cyclones were able to handle it and hit a bunch of free throws to put away the game. Embacher was 9 for 11 at the line in the final seven minutes of the game. During that stretch he also hit a 3-pointer and canned a turnaround jumper in the paint.
St. Clair head coach Gene Glynn, coaching in his first Bethany holiday tournament, agreed with Embacher that the entire team has had to step up in the absence of Andree.
“He was our best all-around player in terms of scoring and rebounding and just being a presence for us on the floor,” Glynn said. “Devin showed he’s a good player tonight, too. Big Z in the middle stepped up for us and Tom Loeffler is getting more and more comfortable inside. A lot of guys contributed including Meng (8 points), Alex Freitag (8 points) and Tanner Winkler (5 points).”
Unlike the Panthers, St. Clair made the most of its free-throw opportunities. The Cyclones finished 15 of 16 from the line.
St. Clair now advances to the tournament semifinals where it will take on Mankato Loyola.
Other games
Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 54, Maple River 48: Zack Wells finished with 14 points for the Knights.
Jamis Ulman had 13 points for LCWM, and Ethan Anderson added 10 points.
The Knights will play Fairmont in a winner’s bracket semifinal Wednesday.
Fairmont 57, St. Croix Lutheran 49: Sawyer Tordsen finished with 21 points for the Cardinals.
Zach Jorgensen added 11 points.
St. Croix Lutheran will play Maple River Wednesday.
Mankato Loyola 74, Minnesota Valley 54: Lawson Godfrey scored 17 points for the Crusaders in their win.
Kolton Kunz finished with 16 points for Loyola, and Simon Morgan added 14 points.
MVL will play NRHEG Wednesday.
