MANKATO — Ryan Kuechle has been hearing rumors for a while, but the longer he heard about plans for St. Cloud State to drop the football program, the more nervous he became.
"There had been rumblings, but it really came out of the blue this week," said Kuechle, a redshirt freshman from Mankato East. "(Monday), I started to hear it was happening, and today, we got the news. It was a tough pill to swallow."
St. Cloud State and Minnesota Crookston announced Tuesday that they would be dropping their respective football programs because of budget shortfalls. St. Cloud State will also be cutting men's and women's golf and adding men's soccer to comply with Title IX, which mandates equal opportunity for male and female athletes.
A recent change in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference's bylaws allowed universities to remain in the NCAA Division II conference without a football program. Until then, football was one of the mandatory sports for league membership.
Minnesota State athletic director Kevin Buisman said that the new bylaws will require a university to offer 11 sports or 10 sports if one of them is football. It will still be mandatory that Northern Sun members offer men's and women's basketball, volleyball and women's soccer and one spring sport for both men and women.
Minnesota State offers 18 sports.
"I can certainly empathize with the coaches and student-athletes that have been impacted by this decision," Buisman said. "There's never a good time for an announcement like this. It certainly changes the landscape of football in the Northern Sun."
The conference is already facing the loss of Augustana, perhaps as early as 2021, and that will require some reworking of the schedule and division alignment.
Last season, there were 16 football-playing programs, divided into eight-team divisions. In 2020, the conference will be realigned into two seven-team divisions. Each program will play six games within its division and five games against the other division, though the formula for which five has not yet been determined.
An announcement on which South team gets moved to the North Division will be made soon. After 2020, the schedule will need to be reworked again.
"I think we'll have to let the dust settle and see what the fallout is from these decisions," Buisman said. "We'll have to see how many schools continue to sponsor football."
Buisman said Tuesday's announcement hits close to home. He grew up as a neighbor of St. Cloud State football coach Scott Underwood in Marion, Iowa. The two were teammates at Lin-Mar High School.
"I certainly wish the best for Scott and his family," Buisman said.
St. Cloud State and Minnesota State first competed against each other in football in 1923. The Huskies were the main rival for Minnesota State, playing annually for the Traveling Training Kit from 1978 to 2012, but that rivalry has slowly become less intense since the teams were put into different divisions and no longer played against each other every season. The last game against St. Cloud State was last season, a 45-10 victory for the Mavericks at Blakeslee Stadium. St. Cloud State had a 42-35-5 record against Minnesota State.
Minnesota State had not lost to Minnesota Crookston in six games. The Mavericks won 81-0 victory this season. Crookston only won two games in the last six seasons.
"It's an unfortunate set of circumstances for the coaches and student-athletes," Minnesota State coach Todd Hoffner said. "I sympathize with them, not having the opportunity to fulfill their commitment an continue to play football at St. Cloud."
St. Cloud State had looked into the possibility of cutting football in 2010, but at that time, the Northern Sun wouldn't allow St. Cloud State to retain membership for its other sports.
Kuechle isn't the only local player affected by the news. Quarterback Hunter Rodriguez and offensive lineman Matt Olsem of Waseca are freshmen at St. Cloud State football.
Chris Mussman, a former assistant at Minnesota State, is the Huskies' offensive coordinator.
"It's sickening," Kuechle said. "You meet all these great people, great teammates and coaches, and you have to wipe it all away and find a new program."
Kuechle said he will likely transfer because he still wants to play college football. With St. Cloud State dropping the program, he probably won't have to sit out next season as a transfer.
He'd like to stay in the Northern Sun. He received scholarship offers from Bemidji State, Minnesota State-Moorhead and Concordia-St. Paul while at East.
"I'll see what options I have," Kuechle said. "I'm open to anything where I can continue to play football."
Follow Chad Courrier on Twitter @ChadCourrier.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.