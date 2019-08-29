ST. JAMES — Senior quarterback Derrick Halverson would love to say his team’s offense will take another big step forward this season, but, instead, he’s being cautiously optimistic.
The 6-foot, 170-pound Halverson was part of a group of athletes that picked up three wins a year ago. That may not seem like a lot, but when you consider where the program has been for the last decade, it’s a marked improvement.
Prior to last season, the Saints had won just eight games in the previous 10 seasons. Halverson would like to double that three-win total in 2019, but he knows it will be difficult.
“We graduated a pretty talented senior class,” he said. “We’re optimistic because we have some good players returning, but we also know there will be some pretty big holes we have to plug from last year’s team.”
Halverson completed 110 of 193 passes for 1,390 yards and 11 touchdowns last season. He also threw 13 interceptions.
When he’s not under center, Halverson is not relaxing on the sideline, waiting for his team’s next possession. He’s usually playing outside linebacker or fulfilling his duties at the team’s primary kick and punt returner.
“We’re hoping to get somebody else to do the kick returns this year,” second-year coach Jon Wilson said. “We’d like him to spend more time focusing on the other aspects of his game.”
Wilson said Halverson’s experience may be his best asset. He’s also athletic, and the coach hopes to take advantage of the senior’s speed by getting him to run a little more than he did last season.
Halverson, who also plays basketball and baseball at St. James, loves to compete. For him, there are few things more exhilarating than success on the athletic field.
“You throw that touchdown pass and the crowd gets into it, that’s a great feeling,” he said. “You have to take the lows with the highs, but the highs feel pretty good.”
Despite the big losses to graduation, Halverson will have some talented returnees to work with. His top wideouts should be seniors Lucas Kulseth and Daevon Anderson.
Last season, Kulseth caught nine passes for 136 yards and a touchdown. Anderson hauled in 12 passes for 138 yards and three TDs.
Last year’s fullback Tallin Johnson will be moved to tailback, and Wilson is hoping to get at least 500 yards on the ground from him.
The Saints did not lose too much up front. The starting center graduated, but most of the rest of the lineman are back, including 6-1, 290-pound Frank Suarez, who should anchor the wall on both sides of the ball.
Johnson will reprise his role as middle linebacker on defense, where he was second on the team a year ago with 78 tackles.
Two guys who didn’t play much a year ago but will be counted on heavily this year are senior linebacker Erik Morales-Banda and senior Freddy Carreon. Carreon is expected to help out at tight end, fullback and linebacker.
Redwood Valley, who went undefeated in the South Central White division last season, is again the favorite. Pipestone Area and Jackson County Central should also challenge for the title.
“We look at this as the second year in our rebuilding process,” Wilson said. “We want to get people excited about St. James football again. We made progress last year, and we want to keep building on that.”
