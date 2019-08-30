MANKATO — St. James Area won a pair of three-setters and defeated Mankato East/Loyola in a nonconference girls tennis meet at the East courts.
Saints No. 1 singles player Ellie Becker defeated Kezia Kim 6-3, 2-6, 7-5 in the closest match of the day. At No. 1 doubles, the Saints' duo of Samantha Tetzloff and Gabriela Trapero edged Jadyn Weckwerth and Sydney Dressen 2-6, 6-1, 6-3.
St. James also got wins from Mya Hanson at No. 4 singles and the No. 3 doubles team of Alexia Whitney and Sofia Solorzano.
The Cougars' Katelyn Flatgard defeated Jaelyn Haler 6-2, 4-6, 6-4 at No. 2 singles, and Maddy Johansen won in straight sets at the No. 3 spot. East/Loyola's No. 2 doubles team of Hannah Rigdon and Makena Wassman was also victorious.
East/Loyola will play again Tuesday at St. Peter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.