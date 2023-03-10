ST. PETER — Marshall overcame a 13-point deficit Friday night to defeat St. Peter 61-45 in the Section 2AAA girls basketball championship game at Gustavus’ Lund Center.
After sophomore guard Annika Southworth nailed a left-side 3-pointer to give the Saints (21-7) a 31-19 with 17:36 remaining, senior guard Brianna Simpson’s three-point play of a slicing drive began a 14-0 burst and game-ending 42-14 surge. Simpson ended up with 25 points, including 13 of 17 free throws.
“We’ve relied on our defense all year long,” veteran Marshall coach Dan Westby said. “I made a bad call when I decided we were going to play a zone on the first possession and that was enough of that. Our kids battled all game and it felt like we came away with every rebound and loose ball in the second half.
“We told our kids heading into the game that the two things we needed to do were defend and rebound. I’ve been doing this for over 30 years and this was the first time we’ve ever faced the same opponent for the fourth time. Both teams were comfortable with going against each other so it’s going to come down to who does it better.”
St. Peter found itself trailing 13-12 midway through the first half when Simpson put through a driving hoop.
However, junior guard Rhyan Holmgren buried a top-of-the-key 3-pointer to spark a half-ending 16-6 run that produced a 28-17 advantage on a pair of triples from eighth-grade guard Kylie Southworth. Southworth connected three times from beyond the arc in the half while Holmgren scored 11 of her team-best 15 points.
“I think we came out really strong and had a good run when they weren’t hitting shots,” Holmgren said. “After that, they had a huge run and we just couldn’t stop it. We weren’t hitting our shots in the second half and that made it even tougher. We had some good looks, but we couldn’t finish and that was the difference.
“They came out and played a lot more aggressive in the second half. We weren’t moving the ball as well or setting good off-the-ball screens which hurt us a lot. ... They’ve got the experience because they’ve been here before and we’re a younger team.”
Freshman guard Taleigha Bigler fired in a pair of threes as the Tigers (21-9) assumed a 33-31 lead with 13:42 to go. Marshall continued its onslaught through the middle stages of the half before one final 7-0 run closed things out. Bigler finished with 12 points for the winners, who also received 14 points and 10 rebounds from senior power forward Randi Wendorff.
“We didn’t rebound the ball at all, especially offensively,” Saints’ coach Bob Southworth said. “Every game is a game of runs and we made ours late in the first half and then they made theirs. Normally, we’ve been able to fend those runs off and then play an even game the rest of the way.
“They put on that full-court press and we struggled to get the ball inbounds. Bri Simpson did an awesome job of getting to the basket in the second half and then when we tried stopping that, they had some kids hit open shots.”
Marshall, who enjoyed a 26-17 rebounding edge, hit on 21 of 40 field-goal attempts for 52.5% compared to the Saints’ 15 of 31 for 48.3%. St. Peter committed more turnovers 15-8.
