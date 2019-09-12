ST. CLOUD — St. Cloud State's Carter Doose, a freshman from St. Peter, has been named the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference men's golfer of the week, which was announced Wednesday.
Doose captured medalist honors at the Bemidji State Invitational last weekend at the Town and Country Club in Bemidji. Doose shot 70-70 to place first in the 54-player field, helping his team finish fifth in the tournament.
It was Doose's first college competition.
