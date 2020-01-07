As people filed into the arena for St. Peter and Hawley’s Dec. 29 holiday tournament matchup in Fargo, North Dakota, they thought they were coming to see a basketball game.
But as the clock wound down in St. Peter’s 93-55 win, something much bigger than basketball took place when Saints’ senior guard Mason Doherty checked in.
Mason, who has Down syndrome, connected on one 3-pointer and then another in the closing minutes of the game.
“Just the respect and the cheering that everyone in the gym did ... it was one of the coolest moments that I’ve ever experienced,” Saints coach Sean Keating said. “People that don’t know Mason and don’t know our team, and they were cheering him and our team on like it was an unbelievable sports moment, which it was, and that’s what makes it so special.”
Videos of Mason’s 3s have since gone viral, and he’s now become somewhat of social media legend.
However, if you think this was the first time he’s done this — or that there was luck involved — you couldn’t be more wrong.
“Mason’s always been hitting 3s. It surprises other people, but it doesn’t really surprise us,” said Mason’s teammate Taylor Linsmeier, who was on the court when Mason hit both shots. “We know he can shoot, and then when he does it, it’s just really fun.”
Mason has played basketball since fourth grade, and is constantly working on his game.
When it comes to 3-pointers, they are his specialty. He’s spent countless hours watching the Golden State Warriors and Stephen Curry, the player he models his 3-point shot after.
“I always like to make 3s because I want to be just like Stephen Curry and get better and better,” Mason said.
While making the 3s and getting the recognition has been nice, it’s always been about the people for Mason.
He’s been playing with the kids in this senior class for nine seasons and has developed some incredible relationships.
Mason’s father, Darin Doherty, talked about how great his basketball teammates have been about including Mason in things away from the sport, as well as their unselfishness on the court.
“Laura (Mason’s mom) and I are always in awe about the kids that are on the floor with him who also don’t get a lot of time,” Darin said. “They just unselfishly get him the ball, and they’re the one’s that should be shooting, too.”
Moments like the Dec. 29 game certainly make all the work he puts in worth while, but it hasn’t always been like this.
There have been times where Mason’s coaches have been unsure about what his role should be and have wondered if a team manager’s role might be better.
However, entering his senior season, there was never any question about whether or not he would be on the Saints’ varsity roster. There was also never any question that he would get live game action.
“We’re more about trying to make these guys better men 10 years from now than we are about winning tonight and winning games this season,” Keating said. “I think we’re teaching life lessons that go well beyond basketball. At the end of the day, it’s just about being kind to everybody and treating people with respect and giving everybody an opportunity.”
Mason has centrally gotten a lot from the game of basketball, but don’t underestimate what he’s given back.
People who watch and interact with him will tell you how fun he is to be around. Keating and Linsmeier each talked about what they have learned from Mason, how much they look up to him for doing everything he does despite having a disability.
“When Mason’s involved with other people and they first get to know him, sometimes they’re not sure,” Darin said. “Once they get to know somebody like Mason, they themselves grow in more of an understanding that helps shape their narrative for their future.”
Follow Kevin Dudley on Twitter @Dudley7Kevin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.