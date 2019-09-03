ALBERT LEA — Olivia Denzer and Morgan Kelly were each part of three first-place finishes as the St. Peter girls swimming and diving team won a nonconference meet 94-80 over Albert Lea on Tuesday.
Denzer won the 200-yard freestyle in 2:13.3 and the 100 freestyle in 59.83. She also was part of the winning 200 freestyle relay with Anna Boomgaarden, Kathryn Larson and Morgan Kelly (1:52.97).
Kelly also won the 50 freestyle in 26.99 and was part of the first-place 200 medley relay with Landsom, Shelby Graft and Hannah Denzer (2:00.57).
Hannah Denzer won the 500 freestyle in 5:50.45, and Lauren Feder took first in diving with 173.65 points.
St. Peter (3-0) will compete in the Prior Lake Invitational on Saturday.
