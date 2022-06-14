JORDAN — St. Peter's Kaiden Brovold shot 76 and is tied for sixth after Tuesday's first round of the in the Class AA boys golf meet, which is being held at Ridges at Sand Creek.
Blue Earth Area's Ashton Lloyd is tied for 63rd at 86.
Jacob Ferrin of Southwest Christian and Sam Udovich share the individual lead at 71.
In the girls Class AA meet, St. Peter's Adrianna Bixby shot 87 and is tied for 23rd, while teammate Audra Bixby is tied for 66th at 101.
Blue Earth Area's Payten Gudahl is tied for 64th at 100, and Katelyn Storbeck is tied for 69th at 102.
Perham's Mallory Belka is leading at 76.
The United South Central boys team shot 362 and sits in seventh place in the Class A meet at Pebble Creek Golf Club at Becker. Fertile-Beltrami leads at 323.
USC's low round was 84 by Kadyn Neubauer, which is tied for 24th. Luke Pederson shot 90, followed by Blake Bullerman at 92, Carter Hart at 96, Levi Hinkley at 102 and Brennan Anderson at 113.
Cole Witherow of New Life Academy and Noah Scullard-Bender of Duluth Marshall are tied for the individual lead at 73.
Hunter Schmidt of Martin County West is fifth at 76, with teammate Mitchell Weber tied for 13th at 81.
Ben Pearson of Minnesota Valley Lutheran and Logan Thell of Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton both shot 82, which is tied for 19th.
In the girls meet, Kayla Goblirsch of New Ulm Cathedral shot 87 and is tied for fifth.
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton Kirsten Thell is tied for 34th at 100.
Emily Brandt of Legacy Christian Academy is leading at 81.
The final round of the state meets will be played today.
