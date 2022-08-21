St. Peter’s Rhyan Holmgren wanted to play college basketball at a high level, but finding the perfect fit was more important than the division.
Turns out the right spot was just a few miles down the road, and she had no problem making the decision earlier than most.
Holmgren, a rising junior, committed to play at Minnesota State last week.
“I had a few Division I schools reach out, and also a few Division II schools. I went and toured St. Thomas and Drake,” Holmgren said. “I did like it there, but the reason I chose MSU is because when I got on campus, it felt like home.”
Holmgren has never played for any member of the MSU coaching staff, but she’s been to plenty of camps and games, so there was a degree of familiarity with the program before the recruiting process really ramped up.
MSU started recruiting Holmgren after her freshman season, which was a big factor in the decision to commit so early. She was also planning to tour Sioux Falls and Southwest Minnesota State, but it became clear that MSU was going to be the spot after her second visit.
“I got a chance to meet some of the girls, and they were great,” Holmgren said. “I just knew it right away. I didn’t see any reason to wait to commit, so I just did it. It definitely takes off a lot of pressure.”
Holmgren liked the idea of playing close to home so that family and friends could easily watch, but the biggest deciding factor was the relationship she developed with coach Emilee Thiesse and her staff.
Holmgren said she speaks with the coaches a lot, and appreciated the way they recruited her.
“I thought they were really invested and really cared,” Holmgren said. “I was more than just a basketball recruit to them, and that’s what really stood out to me.”
The fit is also good from a basketball standpoint.
The Mavericks have become known for their fast-paced, feisty style of play, which includes a lot of full-court pressing on defense. Holmgren said she’s played a similar style in AAU and enjoys it.
“They don’t run many sets,” Holmgren said. “I think that is a huge thing for me, because I’m already kind of used to it. I feel like I can really excel with their offense and defense.”
Holmgren is coming off a big sophomore season with the Saints.
She led the team with 20.5 points per game, and was second with 5.2 rebounds. She also got to the free-throw line 157 times and shot 78%. Holmgren already has 974 career points.
St. Peter coach Bob Southworth sees the development.
He said she showed great court vision when the double teams came last season, and she also improved her outside shooting, posting a 34% clip from beyond the arc.
There’s still more time to continue developing, and he feels the fit at MSU is perfect.
“She’s explosive,” Southworth said. “I know MSU plays an up and down game … I think her athleticism carries over to that type of play.”
Follow Kevin Dudley on Twitter @Dudley7Kevin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.