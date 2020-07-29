ST. PAUL — After months of speculation, St. Thomas was officially announced as the Central Collegiate Hockey Association's eighth team Wednesday.
"The entire membership of the CCHA is excited to welcome the University of St. Thomas as a member for the 2021-2022 inaugural season," said CCHA Commissioner Don Lucia in a press release. "St. Thomas has an outstanding academic and athletic tradition with experienced and proven leadership as they transition to Division I. St. Thomas fits nicely within the CCHA footprint and impressed us all with the level of commitment they have for their hockey program."
Earlier this month, the school got NCAA approval to begin the transition from Division III to Division I. Nineteen of the Tommies' 22 varsity programs will compete in the Summit League. Football will participate in the Pioneer League, women's hockey will be in the WCHA and men's hockey will now be in the CCHA.
Teams in the CCHA will be Minnesota State, Bowling Green, Bemidji State, Lake Superior State, Michigan Tech, Northern Michigan, Ferris State and St. Thomas.
