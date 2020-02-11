More than any of us would like to admit, a lot of what happens in sports comes down to luck.
Hard work and talent are huge parts of the equation, but sometimes the breaks just don’t go your way.
Just ask Mankato West skier Jason Starks, who qualified for the state meet after taking 15th at the Section 1A competition last week.
About a year ago, Starks was cruising down the hill during his second run at sections with a trip to state seemingly in the bag. But then, the unthinkable happened: He fell at the third-to-last gate, causing him to not qualify.
“The week coming up to sections was a little tough,” Starks said. “I kinda had to keep my mind preoccupied just so what happened last year wouldn’t get into my head.”
Added West coach Jon Andersen: “I’ve seen people who have it (a costly fall) happen and never really recover. It goes beyond skiing ... it’s part of his character.”
In May, Starks found himself on the lacrosse field, again, doing things he’d been doing for years. It wasn’t a lack of skill or hard work that caused him to take an unlucky step and tear the anterior-cruciate ligament in his left knee.
If you’ve ever watched a downhill ski meet, it’s easy to imagine the stress the sport puts on normal knees, let alone injured ones. Considering that athletes often take 9-12 months to return to competition after surgery, his ski season was in some doubt.
However, seven months later, Starks was back on the slopes.
“If you think about a professional athlete, they have all the best people around them, and nothing to do but rehab,” Andersen said.
“He has to go to school, he has to mow the lawn, he has to be a kid, and work out, and recover, do all those things and then come back and ski at this level ... That is amazing. It’d be amazing for a professional athlete to do it in that short of time.”
When it comes to a sport like Alpine skiing, it’s often fair to wonder how the people found it. For Breck Carlson, it was simply a little nudge from her father, who also skis.
The rest is history, as Carlson, a freshman at West, already has an all-state finish under her belt, taking 20th last season.
“For all the other races I didn’t have much pressure, but then at sections ... Looking back at last year I wanted to do better,” Carlson said.
The West girls team has been dominant in recent years, qualifying for seven consecutive state meets prior to this season. With a track record like that, there have been plenty of older skiers for Carlson to look up to, including her sister Briggs, who also had a storied career at West.
“We don’t really argue, but she still says that she’s always going to be better than me,” Carlson said with a laugh. “So I just try to always be as good as she was.”
When it comes to goals for Carlson, time is tough to predict because courses and snow conditions always differ. However, she took sixth in a section that has many of the state’s best.
“Breck obviously set the bar pretty high at her first state tournament to be all-state,” Andersen said. “I know she wants to do at least that, and she’s more than capable of it.”
The state ski meet will be held Wednesday at Giants Ridge near Biwabik.
Follow Kevin Dudley on Twitter @Dudley7Kevin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.