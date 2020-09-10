In a move that seemed inevitable, the WCHA announced Thursday that there will be a delay to the start of the 2020-21 men's and women's hockey seasons.
While the two leagues make decisions independently, there was collaboration, as men's commissioner Bill Robertson and women's commissioner Jennifer Flowers announced the respective decisions in separate press releases just minutes apart.
The announcement came in conjunction with the The Hockey Commissioners Association, which represents each of the 11 Division I men's and women's hockey conferences, announcing all seasons would be delayed.
The Minnesota State women's team was scheduled to open the season Oct. 2 at Lindenwood, while the men's team was set to begin Oct. 16 at St. Cloud State.
"We really were not in a position to get things started as scheduled," Minnesota State athletic director Kevin Buisman said. "We just really felt that although we couldn't announce a firm start date, we did need to announce a delay today."
As of now, Buisman said the WCHA is planning for several different contingencies, including November, December and January start dates. It's still unclear which of these three scenarios is the most likely, but it's clear the league is still hoping to play a conference schedule, along with the postseason.
When it comes to league games, member schools will collaborate, with all teams likely to begin conference play at the same time.
With nonconference games, the situation becomes more complex. Buisman indicated some WCHA schools may tie their return to hockey with their institutions' multi-sport return to competition. However, others feel hockey should have some autonomy being in a different league, potentially opening the door for a more robust nonconference schedule.
"I think that's maybe where the conversation is shaping up ... an earlier start to nonconference play and common start date for league play," Buisman said.
The different schedules are all currently in the works, but Buisman said return-to-play protocols need to be established before a schedule can be announced. Those protocols include a testing plan, locker room policies, visiting team arrival procedures and fan attendance policies.
Buisman said the league is "right in the midst of that" regarding conversations on those policies, and that the league will continue to work on the scheduling aspect along with those protocols.
"We're not doing things in a linear fashion," Buisman said. "I would say they're on a parallel path. As one falls into place, we'll quickly be able to respond with another.
"I'm optimistic that we can be able to share more information in the next two to three weeks on what the schedule is going to look like."
Both MSU teams are back together after a temporary university-wide pause of athletics due to virus-related concerns. Strength training was able to begin late last week, and both teams took the ice for the first time Wednesday.
For the women's team, practice is still scheduled to begin Sept. 19, with the men's team beginning Oct. 3. Women's coach John Harrington said his team is happy to be back on the ice and is still hoping for a meaningful season.
"I can't say when the date would be to start, but I would hope it would be at a time where a schedule could be put together with at minimum, our conference and a full playoff," Harrington said.
Men's coach Mike Hastings acknowledged that getting back on the ice was a major step, but he knows there's still a ways to go before normal practices can begin next month.
"Falling in line with everything else we're doing, we're taking steps, small groups. We're not out playing 5-on-5 hockey right now," he said. "You don't get to a week until you get to a day ... that's how you build something and that's really what we're after."
Follow Kevin Dudley on Twitter @Dudley7Kevin.
