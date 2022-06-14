CHASKA — It was going to be one of those ballgames.
Which team was going to get that first big two-out hit?
Mankato West's Avery Stock eventually came through, delivering a two-out, walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh inning to give the Scarlets a 1-0 win over St. Francis in the Class AAA quarterfinals Tuesday at Chaska Athletic Park.
Louis Magers scored the winning run from third after hitting a two-out triple in the previous at-bat. Magers got the win on the mound, tossing seven shutout innings.
The Scarlets also won the section championship game with a walk-off hit in the bottom of the seventh, a three-run homer from Magers.
West will play in the semifinals at noon Wednesday.
Fairmont 8, Sibley East 3: Eli Anderson had two triples and three RBIs to lead top-seeded Fairmont to the Class AA quarterfinal win at Dick Putz Field in St. Cloud.
Fairmont scored five runs in the sixth inning to break open the game.
Jack Kosbab also had three RBIs, and Zach Jorgensen drove in two runs. Jacob Crissinger pitched a complete game, giving up five hits and one walk with 11 strikeouts.
Tucker Hendrycks had a home run and two RBIs for Sibley East, and Caleb Pautsch had two hits and an RBI.
Fairmont (25-3) plays a semifinal game at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Dick Putz Field. Sibley East (17-6) plays a consolation game at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Sartell.
Hayfield 5, New Ulm Cathedral 4: The Greyhounds scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning and had the bases loaded, but No. 1 seed Hayfield prevailed in the Class A quarterfinal game at Joe Faber Field in St. Cloud.
Isaiah Rieser had two RBIs in the seventh inning, while San Knowles and Justin Berg had the other RBIs for Cathedral. Carter Haala had two hits.
Haala pitched a complete game, allowing four earned runs on eight hits and two walks with six strikeouts.
Cathedral (22-4) plays a consolation game at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Sauk Rapids.
