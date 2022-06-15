CHASKA — Mankato West's Tanner Shumski hasn't done much relief pitching this season.
However, that's exactly what the Scarlets needed him to do Wednesday after things didn't go as planned early.
Shumski ended up getting all 21 outs in relief, as the top-seeded Scarlets got past fifth-seeded Alexandria 3-2 in the Class AAA semifinals at Chaska Athletic Park.
After giving up two runs in the first, West scored a run in the fourth and two in the fifth to secure the victory.
Shumski allowed just two hits and recorded seven strikeouts en route to the win.
West (25-1) will play in the Class AAA title game Friday at Target Field.
This story will be updated later.
