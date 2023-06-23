Mason Stoffel baseball mug 2023

Mason Stoffel

Mason Stoffel

MANKATO — The Mankato East softball team brought another state championship to town, and on Tuesday, seven of the Cougars were honored at the Elks all-city banquet Tuesday at the Loose Moose.

Sydney Jacobs softball mug 2023

Sydney Jacobs

Senior Sydney Jacobs was 31 of 31 in stolen bases and batted .407 with a team-best 38 runs scored. She was named to the all-state second team.

Peyton Stevermer softball mug 2023

Peyton Stevermer

Senior Peyton Stevermer batted .378 with eight doubles, three home runs amd 32 RBIs to earn first-team all-state honors.

Junior Hailey Petzel batted . 322 with three home runs and 26 RBIs. She was named to the all-tournament team for Class AA.

Hailey Petzel softball mug 2023

Hailey Petzel

Sophomore Maddy Beaty batted .342 with a home run, six doubles and eight stolen bases.

Maddy Beaty softball mug 2023

Maddy Beaty
Kylinn Stangl mug 2023

Kylinn Stangl

Sophomore Kylinn Stangl was a first-team all-state selection, going 19-3 with a 1.45 earned-run average. She had 149 strikeouts in 144 innings. She also batted .403 with four home runs and 322 RBIs.

Emily Hacker softball mug 2023

Emily Hacker

Freshman Emily Hacker batted .264 with two home runs and 20 RBIs, and was an all-conference honorable mention.

Freshman Carlie Wendinger was an all-conference selection after batting .322 with eight doubles and 20 RBIs.

Carlie Wendinger softball mug 2023

Carlie Wendinger

Mankato West had five all-city selections.

Breck Carlson softball mug 2023

Breck Carlson

Senior Breck Carlson was an all-state selection after hitting .343 with four home runs, 19 RBIs and 24 runs scored. She was chosen to play in the state all-star game.

Senior Carlee Emery batted .453 with five home runs and 30 RBIs, leading to a first-team all-state honor.

Carlee Emery softball mug 2023

Carlee Emery

Junior Madelyn Bode batted .423 with seven doubles, three triples and two home runs. She was a second-team all-state choice.

Madelyn Bode softball mug 2023

Madelyn Bode
Brooklyn Geerdes softball mug 2023

Brooklyn Geerdes

Brooklyn Geerdes

Junior Brooklyn Geerdes was 14-6 with a 3.46 ERA. She also drove in 15 runs.

Lydia Banse softball mug 2023

Lydia Banse

Lydia Banse

Freshman Lydia Banse batted .354 with two home runs and 19 RBIs.

The East baseball team made it to the section finals before losing to New Prague, which went on to win the Class AA championship. Five Cougars were named to the all-city team.

Dylan Kopesky baseball mug 2023

Dylan Kopesky

Senior Dylan Kopesky hit .402 this season, including six doubles with only six strikeouts. For his career, Kopesky hit .386, which ranks fourth in program history. He was selected to play in the Minnesota all-star game.

Cael Willaert baseball mug 2023

Cael Willaert

Senior Cael Willaert batted .370 this season and reached base safely in 24 of 25 games. He had five doubles, one triple and two home runs, including one on the section championship game.

Riston Wojcik baseball mug 2023

Riston Wojcik

Senior Riston Wojcik batted .468 this season, reaching base in 24 of 25 games with a 22-game hitting streak. He ranks third in program history for career batting average and second for single-season batting average. He also had a 1.94 ERA with 47 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings. He finished the season with 22 scoreless innings and was selected to play in the state all-star game.

Nicholas Werk baseball mug 2023

Nicholas Werk

Junior Nicholas Werk batted .342 with five doubles and two triple and scored 22 runs. He had 25 stolen bases. In 25 innings on the mound, he allowed only 17 hits with 41 strikeouts.

Owen Studtmann baseball mug 2023

Owen Studtmann

Sophomore Owen Studtmann pitched 33 innings, compiling a 4-1 record with three saves. He had a 1.27 ERA, with 14 walks and 25 strikeouts. Studtmann batted .294.

For West, senior Zach Benson played in all 25 games, with a .314 batting average and 15 RBIs. He also pitched 45 1/3 innings, with a 2.47 ERA.

Zach Benson baseball mug 2023

Zach Benson
Jace Liebl baseball mug 2023

Jace Liebl

Senior Jace Liebl batted .293 with 11 RBIs, with four games of two RBIs. He made only one error in the field.

Mason DuRose baseball mug 2023

Mason DuRose

Junior Mason DuRose pitched 37 2/3 innings, posting a 3-4 record with one save and a 3.10 ERA. He struck out 36 batters while walking just eight. He also batted .224.

Junior Wilson Magers batted .311 with three triples and 16 RBIs. He was only able to pitch once but gave up only hit and one earned run in 5 2/3 innings, striking out 12 and walking one.

Wilson Magers baseball mug 2023

Wilson Magers
Lawson Godfrey baseball mug 2023

Lawson Godfrey

Mankato Loyola senior Lawson Godfrey earned his third all-conference honor after batting .324 with eight doubles and three triples. He scored 26 runs and drive in 20.

Senior Jake Sizer batted .308 and was one of Loyola’s top pitchers, with a 6-3 record and 1.25 ERA.

Jake Sizer baseball mug 2023

Jake Sizer

Senior Mason Stoffel batted .328 with seven doubles and one home run. He was 2-0 with one save and a 2.23 ERA on the mound.

Follow Chad Courrier on Twitter @ChadCourrier.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video