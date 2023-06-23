MANKATO — The Mankato East softball team brought another state championship to town, and on Tuesday, seven of the Cougars were honored at the Elks all-city banquet Tuesday at the Loose Moose.
Senior Sydney Jacobs was 31 of 31 in stolen bases and batted .407 with a team-best 38 runs scored. She was named to the all-state second team.
Senior Peyton Stevermer batted .378 with eight doubles, three home runs amd 32 RBIs to earn first-team all-state honors.
Junior Hailey Petzel batted . 322 with three home runs and 26 RBIs. She was named to the all-tournament team for Class AA.
Sophomore Maddy Beaty batted .342 with a home run, six doubles and eight stolen bases.
Sophomore Kylinn Stangl was a first-team all-state selection, going 19-3 with a 1.45 earned-run average. She had 149 strikeouts in 144 innings. She also batted .403 with four home runs and 322 RBIs.
Freshman Emily Hacker batted .264 with two home runs and 20 RBIs, and was an all-conference honorable mention.
Freshman Carlie Wendinger was an all-conference selection after batting .322 with eight doubles and 20 RBIs.
Mankato West had five all-city selections.
Senior Breck Carlson was an all-state selection after hitting .343 with four home runs, 19 RBIs and 24 runs scored. She was chosen to play in the state all-star game.
Senior Carlee Emery batted .453 with five home runs and 30 RBIs, leading to a first-team all-state honor.
Junior Madelyn Bode batted .423 with seven doubles, three triples and two home runs. She was a second-team all-state choice.
Junior Brooklyn Geerdes was 14-6 with a 3.46 ERA. She also drove in 15 runs.
Freshman Lydia Banse batted .354 with two home runs and 19 RBIs.
The East baseball team made it to the section finals before losing to New Prague, which went on to win the Class AA championship. Five Cougars were named to the all-city team.
Senior Dylan Kopesky hit .402 this season, including six doubles with only six strikeouts. For his career, Kopesky hit .386, which ranks fourth in program history. He was selected to play in the Minnesota all-star game.
Senior Cael Willaert batted .370 this season and reached base safely in 24 of 25 games. He had five doubles, one triple and two home runs, including one on the section championship game.
Senior Riston Wojcik batted .468 this season, reaching base in 24 of 25 games with a 22-game hitting streak. He ranks third in program history for career batting average and second for single-season batting average. He also had a 1.94 ERA with 47 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings. He finished the season with 22 scoreless innings and was selected to play in the state all-star game.
Junior Nicholas Werk batted .342 with five doubles and two triple and scored 22 runs. He had 25 stolen bases. In 25 innings on the mound, he allowed only 17 hits with 41 strikeouts.
Sophomore Owen Studtmann pitched 33 innings, compiling a 4-1 record with three saves. He had a 1.27 ERA, with 14 walks and 25 strikeouts. Studtmann batted .294.
For West, senior Zach Benson played in all 25 games, with a .314 batting average and 15 RBIs. He also pitched 45 1/3 innings, with a 2.47 ERA.
Senior Jace Liebl batted .293 with 11 RBIs, with four games of two RBIs. He made only one error in the field.
Junior Mason DuRose pitched 37 2/3 innings, posting a 3-4 record with one save and a 3.10 ERA. He struck out 36 batters while walking just eight. He also batted .224.
Junior Wilson Magers batted .311 with three triples and 16 RBIs. He was only able to pitch once but gave up only hit and one earned run in 5 2/3 innings, striking out 12 and walking one.
Mankato Loyola senior Lawson Godfrey earned his third all-conference honor after batting .324 with eight doubles and three triples. He scored 26 runs and drive in 20.
Senior Jake Sizer batted .308 and was one of Loyola’s top pitchers, with a 6-3 record and 1.25 ERA.
Senior Mason Stoffel batted .328 with seven doubles and one home run. He was 2-0 with one save and a 2.23 ERA on the mound.
