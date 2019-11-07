WASECA — Last season, the Waseca football team made a spirited run through the playoffs, ending up in the semifinal game of the state tournament.
Despite only having a handful of starters back from that team, the younger Bluejays apparently were paying attention to what it takes to have that much success.
“I think that ride inspired the kids in the offseason,” Waseca coach Brad Wendland said. “The basketball kids had a lot of success. When you get used to winning, it becomes a habit.”
Waseca (8-2), which was reclassified to Class AAA and moved to Section 1 this season, takes on Jackson County Central (10-0) in the opening game of the state playoffs at noon Saturday at Lakeville South.
With much of the starting lineup being new, Wendland said he knew the players needed to grow up fast if there was to be another successful season.
“The key to our success has been that the kids have matured,” he said. “We’re a lot mentally tougher than we were in August. We had some adversity with a couple losses, but we have assistant coaches who really care about these kids and push them to succeed. Sometimes, we out-care the opponent.”
Ryan Dufault, in his first season as starting quarterback, has rushed for 1,034 and 15 touchdowns and completed 50 of 89 passes for 826 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Running back Denver Daniel has 697 yards and 16 touchdowns rushing, while Tave Ball has 575 yards and seven scores. Kyresse Willingham is the top receiver with 21 receptions for 444 yards and seven touchdowns, and Ball has 15 catches for 229 yards and five touchdowns.
“Ryan has really grown into a quarterback,” Wendland said “He’s a confident kid who loves to compete. He’s a natural leader, and kids seem to gravitate to him.”
Riley Forshee leads the team with 48 tackles, and Tanner Brinkman has 43 tackles. Marcus Hansen has made six sacks, and Dravyn Spiess has three interceptions.
“The last three games have been our best on defense.” Wendland said. “We were very young on defense, with three new linebackers so we had a lot to figure out. We knew that defensive line would be our strength, and they have been. We always tell the kids that we’re going to improve more than any other team as the season goes on. They’ve bought into what we’re trying to do, and it appears to be paying off.”
Waseca is averaging 40.8 points and allowing 16.8. However, Jackson County Central is leading Class AAA at 47.9 points per game and has the top scoring defense, allowing just 7.4 points.
“They have a lot of seniors, and this is a team they’ve been waiting for for a while,” Wendland said. “They’re good up front, but we are, too. That’s going to be a battle. It’s going to be a physical game.”
BEA vs. North
When you think of recent Blue Earth Area football, it’s defense and low-scoring games.
But this season, the Bucs have a balanced offense to go with a defense that allows only 15.2 points per game, and that combo has led the Bucs back to the state tournament.
“Most years, we rely on defense,” coach Randy Kuechenmeister said. “Any time you can limit the other team’s opportunities, that’s important. We have a huge challenge this week, but we’re looking forward to it.”
The Bucs (9-2) play Minneapolis North (10-0) in the Class AA quarterfinals at 5 p.m. Saturday at Kasson.
Kuechenmeister said he knew there were a lot of good players on the roster, but going into fall practice, he wasn’t sure which position was best for each player.
BEA has averaged 39.5 points, rushing for 2,552 yards and passing for 1,624 yards. Senior Koby Nagel is the top rusher with 1,183 yards and 27 touchdowns. He’s scored 29 touchdowns, which is a team record.
Junior Gavin Storbeck has taken over at quarterback, completing 112 of 151 passes for 1,599 yards and 16 touchdowns. Caelen Sanders has 41 catches for 616 yards and seven touchdowns, and Cameron Anderson has 36 receptions for 607 yards and six touchdowns.
“We didn’t know who our quarterback was going to be, and we settled that early,” Kuechenmeister said. “He’s throwing the ball well, and he has some quality people to throw to. Our run game has been good. It’s really come together well.”
Adam Schavey leads the team with 72 tackles, and Jack Frundt has 44 tackles. Nagel has made 37 tackles with three interceptions. Adam Griffin and Anders Fering have each made three sacks.
Kuechenmeister said that North has a fast team, with several offensive weapons. North is averaging 42.8 points, second-best in Class AA.
“We need to limit their big plays and special teams touchdowns,” he said. “This is a great opportunity for the kids. When you get to this level, you’re going to play good teams. You just hope your team plays its best football.”
Follow Chad Courrier on Twitter @ChadCourrier.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.