The Minnesota State High School League announced Friday that it is canceling the remainder of the state girls basketball tournament as well as next week's boys basketball tournament and remaining section tournament games.
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown and Waseca were set to play in state semifinal games on Friday in Minneapolis.
Locally, the Section 2A and 2AA boys basketball championship games had been moved from Minnesota State University to New Ulm High School before getting canceled.
New Ulm Cathedral and Springfield were slated to play for the 2A title, and Waseca and Jordan were to play for the 2AA championship.
The 2AAA boys basketball final was played on Thursday night with Marshall defeating Mankato East.
In addition, the MSHSL announced that section speech tournament events for the week of March 15-21 have been postponed indefinitely and that additional details and information on other upcoming events, including spring activities, will be shared later on Friday.
