NORTH MANKATO — Paige Zender hit a grand slam to lift Rosemount past Forest Lake 5-1 in the Class AAAA softball title game Wednesday at Caswell Park.
The slam came in the bottom of the sixth with the Irish leading 1-0. Zender finished 2 for 3 with five RBIs. Izzy Yahr finished 1 for 2 with two walks and two runs scored.
Jessa Snippes allowed one earned run over seven innings to get the win for the Irish. She finished with 10 strikeouts in the victory.
Centennial 6, Chanhassen 3: Helene Krage finished 3 for 3 with a homer, a double and three RBIs for the Cougars as they won the Class AAAA third-place game.
Abby Lohse finished 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs for the Cougars, while Maisy Dockendorf got the win in the circle. Krage pitched 1 2/3 scoreless innings in relief to secure the victory.
Class A
Randolph 11, Browerville-Eagle Valley 1: Carly Kimmes finished 2 for 4 with a double and three RBIs for Randolph as they won the Class A title game.
Meredith Taylor was 2 for 3 with two runs scored and two RBIs for the Rockets, while Megan Erickson went 1 for 2 with two walks and two runs scored.
Morgyn Otte struck out 11 over six shutout innings to get the win.
Edgerton/Southwest Christian 4, Badger-Green Bush-Middle River 2: Addison Fleischman went 2 for 3 with two RBIs for the Stars in their victory in the Class A third-place game.
Morgan Pap went 2 for 3 with an RBI for the Stars and Paris Van Dyke tossed three scoreless innings in relief to get the win.
