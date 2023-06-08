NORTH MANKATO — Kylinn Stangl tossed a three-hit shutout for the Mankato East softball team, as the top-seeded Cougars opened the Class AAA softball tournament with a 10-0 win over Rocori Thursday at Caswell Park.
Maddy Beaty went 2 for 3 with three RBIs and a home run for the Cougars, while Sydney Jacobs was 2 for 3 three with two walks and three runs scored.
Peyton Stevermer knocked in four runs for East, and Stangl went 2 for 4 with a home run.
The Cougars will play fifth-seeded Cretin-Derham Hall in the semifinals at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Cretin-Derham Hall 1, Becker 0:
Class AA
Le Sueur-Henderson 3, Pequot Lakes 0: Chloe Brandt pitched a shutout as the top-seeded Giants won 3-0 in the opening round.
LSH is scheduled to play in the semifinals at 3:45 p.m. Thursday against Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton.
Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 6, Pipestone Area 4: The fifth-seeded Rebels scored three runs in the top of the seventh to swing the quarterfinals upset.
Skylar Spessard went 3 for 4 with two RBIs for the DGF, and Natalee Linman allowed no earned runs over three innings in relief to get the win.
St. Charles 5, Watertown-Mayer 4:
St. Agnes 2, Proctor 1:
Class AAAA
Rosemount 10, Hopkins 1: Paige Zender went 2 for 3 with two home runs for the top-seeded Irish in their quarterfinal victory.
Jorey Fry went 3 for 3 with two RBIs and two runs score, and CeCe Hanson finished 2 for 4 with a double.
Jessa Snippes tossed five shutout innings to get the win.
White Bear Lake 7, St. Michael-Albertville 0: Chloe Barber tossed a four-hit shutout for the Bears in their quarterfinal win.
Heidi Barber went 2 or 3 with two runs scored for the Bears.
No. 4 White Bear Lake will play top-seeded Rosemount at 3:45 p.m. Thursday.
Maple Grove 2, Farmington 1: Maddie Wihlm struck out 14 and allowed just one earned run in a complete game victory in the quarterfinals.
Faith Kreye went 3 for 4 for the Crimson, and Wihlm was 2 for 3 with an RBI.
Forest Lake 6, Shakopee 5: Bethany Weiss went 3 for 4 for the Rangers in their quarterfinals victory.
Brie Bakke finished 2 for 3 with two RBIs for the Rangers, and Avery Muellner got the win in the circle in relief.
Third-seeded Forest Lake will play second-seeded Maple Grove in the semifinals at 1 p.m. Thursday.
